"I am just mesmerized by the person he has become"- Himmat Singh lauds Rishabh Pant's humility

Having played professional cricket for Delhi for several years, from the age-group levels to the senior team, Himmat Singh has rubbed shoulders with several former Indian players as well as current star wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Himmat knows Pant rather well as he is just a year older than the southpaw and they have played a lot of cricket together for Delhi. He has been awestruck with the way the wicketkeeper has evolved as an individual and the humility that the latter has shown despite all his achievements for India.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, here's what Himmat Singh had to say about Rishabh Pant:

"Me and Rishabh have played in the same age group and we know each other from a long time. Whenever I meet him now, I am just mesmerized by the person he has become. So humble despite all his success. I think that is also something I can learn from."

Himmat Singh also spoke about how former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir's advice has helped him become consistent for Delhi. He added:

"Gautam Bhaiya (Gambhir) gave me great advice when I was new to the team. He always told me to express myself. Batting is always about expressing. That is something I always try to follow whenever I walk out to bat."

Currently leading the Delhi team in the Ranji Trophy, Himmat is grateful to have a veteran in Ishant Sharma within the team. He claimed that Ishant continues to give everything to the team and is always approachable for any help.

How Himmat Singh believed he belonged to the Ranji Trophy level

Himmat Singh made his List A debut for Delhi way back in December 2015. However, he had to wait for almost two years to be a part of the Ranji Trophy team.

The right-hander believes it was the sheer volume of runs he scored for Delhi in other formats that gave him the confidence to break into the Ranji team. On this, he stated:

"When I was picked into Delhi's Ranji team in 2014, I shared the dressing room with Viru Bhaiya (Virender Sehwag), Gautam Bhaiya, Rajat (Bhatia) Bhaiya, Mithun (Manhas) Bhaiya. Being among so many greats gave me a lot of confidence. I had runs under my belt so I was feeling like I belong here. I didn't doubt myself and I had the clarity."

Himmat Singh has now played 26 first-class games for Delhi and is now one of their more experienced players, taking the responsibility as a leader and trying to give confidence to several youngsters in the team.

