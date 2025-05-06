"I knew I was going to retire after that" - Virat Kohli breaks silence on T20I retirement after 2024 T20 World Cup final

Team India batter Virat Kohli opened up about his decision to retire from T20I cricket after the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA. The prolific run-scorer formally parted ways with the format following Team India's victorious campaign, after having played 125 matches since his debut in 2010.

Kohli's massive statement during the post-match presentation came as a shock to a few as he was still batting in sublime touch while maintaining his fitness at the same time. The right-handed batter had won the Orange Cap in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, and had been among the runs in the format consistently, revving up his approach to meet the modern standards.

Along with Kohli, fellow senior players Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja also announced their T20I retirement after Team India lifted the trophy.

The ace player revealed that he was not confident heading into the final since he had only scored 75 runs in seven innings in the tournament.

"I was more grateful than proud. I knew I was going to retire after that. Irrespective of the result, my decision was made. I was very clear that this is my last T20 tournament. I was walking in with no confidence, I have to be very honest. When things are supposed to unfold for you, I get three balls, I get three boundaries, and I am like, 'What is this game?'" Kohli said on the RCB Podcast.

Kohli was the player of the match during the decisive encounter against South Africa in Barbados. He scored a 56-ball 79, anchoring the innings early after a collapse, and exploding towards the end to help India amass 176-7.

"There is no denying it, these guys are playing a different game altogether from what we played" - Virat Kohli explains decision to retire from T20Is

Team India have headed into a new direction after the retirement of senior players. Post the 2024 T20 World Cup, Suryakumar Yadav has been appointed captain, and several young batters like Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Verma have been able to break their way into the batting order.

Kohli revealed that he decided to retire to pave the way for the emerging youngsters, particularly because they need some time under their belt to be ready for the 2026 T20 World Cup on home soil.

"The decision was taken purely understanding that there are a new set of players more than ready. There is no denying it, these guys are playing a different game altogether from what we played, and they need time. They need a two-year cycle to evolve, handle pressure, play in different parts of the world, and play enough games to the point where, when the World Cup comes, they feel like they are ready," Kohli said.

Team India have had a promising run of results with the next generation of players following series wins against Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, South Africa, and England in recent times.

