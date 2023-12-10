"I knew I could see those tears" - Vrinda Dinesh on her mother and teammates' emotions after being picked by UP Warriorz at WPL 2024 auction

Karnataka batter Vrinda Dinesh is ecstatic to be picked by the UP Warriorz in the WPL 2024 auction for a whopping INR 1.3 crore. Her recent exploits with the Indian team at the ACC Women's Emerging Teams Cup and against England A in the T20 series resulted in several franchises queuing up for her services.

Despite her impressive performances, Vrinda wasn't expecting such a huge price tag. She revealed that her Karnataka teammates celebrated with her after she was picked in the auction.

Speaking to reporters in a media interaction arranged by the UP Warriorz on Sunday, here's what Vrinda Dinesh had to say about her teammates' and mother's reaction:

"I am in Raipur at the moment with the (Karnataka) team. When the auctions were going on last evening, I was bowling in the nets and I heard my teammate whispering to my colleague 'We got picked for 1.3 (crore)'. It was something unbelievable and I never expected.

"The batters and keepers and coaches left the nets and came and hug me and it was very nice, very genuine. The first person I called was my mom and I think she was in tears. I didn't video call because I knew I could see those tears and there was a very faint voice. I knew they were really happy for me and overwhelmed and I want to just make them proud."

Vrinda Dinesh on her bond with Shreyanka Patil

Vrinda Dinesh has played alongside Karnataka teammate Shreyanka Patil for several years already and the duo share a great camaraderie. Having seen Shreyanka's success in domestic cricket, her impressive performances in the inaugural edition of the WPL, and now breaking into the Indian team, Vrinda might also be eyeing a similar path.

Here's what she stated about what Shreyanka told her ahead of the auction and how she has always motivated her:

"Shreyanka and I have been friends for more than eight years now. She has been someone who really motivates me and we have similar dreams. She told me, 'You have a really good chance, just play your game, have fun.' Most importantly she told me to have some fun."

(On being asked whether she would like to score runs off Shreyanka): "Yes definitely (laughs) now that she is my opponent."

Vrinda Dinesh and Shreyanka Patil might face each other when UP Warriorz face the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in WPL 2024.

Get WPL Auction 2024 Live Updates & Latest News. Follow Sportskeeda for more News Around Cricket