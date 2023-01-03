"I know you're going to bounce back like you've done so many times" - Rahul Dravid, Hardik Pandya send emotional message to injured Rishabh Pant

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid, stand-in captain Hardik Pandya and a few players sent their best wishes to Rishabh Pant in a video posted by BCCI on Tuesday, January 3. Pant met with a horrific car accident on Friday, December 30, and is currently hospitalized.

Based on the update provided by the BCCI, the wicketkeeper-batter sustained injuries to his forehead and back, while also suffering a ligament tear in his knee. He could be set for a long recovery period on the sidelines.

However, coach Rahul Dravid is hopeful that the southpaw will recover quickly and show the same fight off the field that he has shown on the field in Test cricket. Here's what Dravid had to say to Rishabh Pant in the aforementioned video:

"Hey Rishabh, hope you're doing well and hope you get well really soon. Over the past one year, I have had the privilege to see you play some of the greatest innings in Indian Test history whenever we have been in difficult situations.

"So, I know you have got the character and the ability to get yourself out of the situation. This is just one such challenge and I know you're going to bounce back like you've done so many times this year."

Me and the whole nation is behind you: Hardik Pandya to Rishabh Pant

Hardik Pandya also had a very special message for Rishabh Pant and like Dravid, he also feels Pant's fighting spirit will help him recover quickly. Pandya himself has had his own fair share of long-term injuries and knows how tough it is to make a successful comeback.

Here's what the stand-in captain said in the video:

"Hey Rishabh, just wanted to wish you a very speedy recovery. I know you're a fighter and things are not as we would have liked. But life is just like that and I know that you will break all doors and make a comeback like you've always done.

"So my love and wishes are always with you. Me and the whole nation is behind you. Get well soon, brother."

Other players like Suryakumar Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, and Shubman Gill also wished Rishabh Pant a speedy recovery in the video.

