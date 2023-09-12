"I know what to do when I am thrown in the ring" - KL Rahul reveals he might not have played in IND vs PAK in Asia Cup 2023

Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has revealed that he wasn't initially going to play in the Asia Cup Super Fours encounter against Pakistan in Colombo. Rahul was only brought into the team after Shreyas Iyer suffered a back spasm.

Brought in to do a job at No. 4, Rahul defied expectations to smash a sensational 111* and help the Men in Blue thump Pakistan by a staggering margin of 228 runs.

Speaking to the host broadcaster after the game, here's what KL Rahul had to say about his last-minute preparations for the India-Pakistan encounter:

"Five minutes before the toss, Rahul (Dravid) bhai came and told me that I might have to play because Shreyas got a back spasm. And I had not brought any batting gear, did not get my batting t-shirts, or skins.

"I had come only knowing that I would be carrying water and had brought only one full-sleeved t-shirt, so, at the last minute, the manager had to run to the hotel and get my stuff. But this has not happened for the first time so mentally, I know what to do when I am thrown in the ring."

KL Rahul on comeback after injury

KL Rahul understands that it is difficult for any player to hit the ground running right after coming back from a long-term injury. However, he explained how badly he wanted to get on to the field and felt that perhaps the desperation helped him bring out his best.

On this, Rahul stated:

"You know once you come back from injury, it's really hard and I have had a lot of injuries in the last few years, so it's been very tough but when you have been sitting out for five months, watching matches on TV, you are ready to do anything after returning. Really happy that I could do the job for the team."

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli's sensational partnership of 233* ensured that India got to their joint-highest ODI total against Pakistan (356/2).