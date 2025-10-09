"I don't know what's inside" - Legendary India captain's massive take on Rohit Sharma being replaced as ODI captain ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 series

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Oct 09, 2025 20:45 IST
India v New Zealand: Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
Rohit Sharma boasts the highest winning percentage among Indian captains to lead the side in at least 10 ODIs [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly backed the decision to replace Rohit Sharma as the ODI skipper ahead of the upcoming Australian tour. Ganguly added that the management must have reached a final consensus after consultation with Rohit, or so it appears from the outside.

In a stunning development, chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed Shubman Gill replacing Rohit Sharma as the ODI captain while announcing the ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming white-ball series down under. It brought to an end Rohit's incredible ODI captaincy tenure, where he led India to 42 wins in 56 games.

Talking about the move in a recent event, Ganguly said (via TOI):

"I think it has been done in consultation with Rohit, from outside... I don't know what's inside. Somewhere down the line, I feel that it's a fair call. Rohit can keep playing and in the meantime, you keep grooming a young captain. So, I really don't see a problem in that."
He added:

"In the last two years, he (Rohit) has won the T20 World Cup. He has won the Champions Trophy. So, performance is not the issue with Rohit Sharma. But when they go to 2027 in South Africa, he will be 40 years old. And that's a big number in sport. And he has played for so long. So, I don't think anybody is sure whether Rohit will actually play when he is 40. So, I don't think it's the worst decision. It happens to everyone."
Rohit led India to the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup at home and glory in their most recent ODI event, the 2025 Champions Trophy.

"They have to play domestic cricket" - Sourav Ganguly on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's future

Sourav Ganguly urged Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to play domestic cricket regularly to remain in top form. The legendary duo have retired from T20Is and Tests and will remain available for India only in the 50-over format.

"Yes, 40 is a lot of age. It depends on him (Rohit) — how fit he stays, how much cricket he plays and how many runs he scores… Whatever opportunity they get, they have to play domestic cricket. Because cricket is a sport where you have to keep playing — otherwise, you lose the touch and the form and the contact," said Ganguly (via the aforementioned source).
Ganguly also praised newly-appointed ODI skipper Shubman Gill, saying:

"For the tour of England, I thought he was brilliant. I have seen the five-Test series. The way he has played and the way he has captained the team is extraordinary. That is why he has been made the captain of the ODI team for the future. Lot of potential, both as a player and captain."

In his first assignment as Test captain, Gill performed admirably, leading all-scorers with 754 runs, including four centuries, as India finished with a 2-2 draw in England.

Venkatesh Ravichandran

