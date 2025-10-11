“I know it was Jaiswal’s call” - Former India captain defends Shubman Gill over disastrous run-out on Day 2 of IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

Former Indian leggie Anil Kumble has jumped in Shubman Gill's defense after the run-out of Yashasvi Jaiswal on Day 2 of the second Test against the West Indies in New Delhi. Kumble said it was Jaiswal's call for the run but the left-handed batter wouldn't have made it to the other end as he had hit the ball straight to the fielder.The dismissal occurred within the first hour of Day 2, when Jaiswal, who was on 175, drove to mid-off. The southpaw had traveled more than halfway but the Indian skipper didn't commit to the run. The throw from Tagenarine Chanderpaul was almost perfect as Tevin Imlach whipped the bails off, with Jaiswal way short of his ground. The southpaw slammed his head in frustration and exchanged some words with Gill.Speaking during Lunch on Star Sports, 54-year-old Kumble weighed in on the run-out, saying the opener went with the flow after connecting well and assumed that it would beat the fielder. He elaborated:&quot;That's something we never even expected. We didn't even think that someone like Jaiswal would make that mistake. I thought perhaps he played that shot really too well and maybe thought he was beating the fielder to his right or left and probably went with the flow. I know it was his call but I don't think he would've made it to the non-striker's end because it went straight to the mid-off fielder. There was absolutely no chance.&quot;The 23-year-old had resumed his innings on Day 2 on 173 but could add only two runs. He played exceptionally well on Day 1, getting to the three-figure mark in 145 balls and the 150-run milestone in 224 deliveries.&quot;It was a bad call from Jaiswal&quot; - Anil KumbleAnil Kumble took 619 Test wickets for India. (Credits: Getty)In the same discussion, Kumble said he was surprised by the youngster's approach on Day 2, opining that he looked more in control on the opening day. Kumble said:&quot;The only doubt was whether the keeper took the bails off. Was the ball in his hand or did it pop out before? But the umpire didn't have any doubt even referring to the third umpire. That too me was a bit of a surprise but in the end, it was a bad call from Jaiswal. I thought he was set for a long, long innings. His approach was slightly different. I thought he would go back to his yesterday morning's first session approach but he was more into the groove of how he sort of left off last evening. That to me, was a bit of a surprise.&quot;At the time of writing, India have declared their innings at 518/5 against the West Indies. Gill walked off unbeaten on 129.