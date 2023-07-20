“I know them for the last 18-20 months” - Rahul Dravid asserts India won’t be complacent in second Test against West Indies

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has asserted the visitors won’t be complacent in the second Test against West Indies, which begins Port of Spain in Trinidad on Thursday, July 20. The Indian legend backed the Windies to make a strong comeback and added that they are ready for the challenge.

India bulldozed West Indies by an innings and 141 runs in Dominica in the opening Test of the two-match series. In a match that last three days, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed 12 wickets as the hosts were bundled out cheaply in both innings.

At a press conference ahead of the second Test at Port of Spain in Trinidad, Dravid assured that India won’t show any signs of complacency despite their dominance in Dominica. He said:

“I don’t think we will be complacent. I have enough confidence in this team and I know them for the last 18-20 months. Complacency is not a factor that would affect us. We understand the fact that West Indies will be hurting and keen to bounce back. We’ll start from zero all over again.”

Asked about whether India might ponder on making any changes to the team for the second Test, Dravid replied that the think tank is happy with the combination that was used in the opening match. He elaborated:

“The team we had picked for the last game covered us in all the bases. We had three fast bowlers and a couple of real high-quality experienced spinners. If we felt the wicket would turn appreciably more, then we had the option of going with three spinners, which we have in the past. I think the team that we have got balances us out really well and gives us the opportunity to play on any conditions that we are up against.

“The wicket might be slightly different to the one we played in Dominica, but I don’t see us making too many changes unless we are forced to,” the Indian legend added.

While Ashwin starred with the ball in Dominica, debutant opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Rohit Sharma hit hundreds.

“A lovely occasion to be a part of” - Dravid on 100th India-West Indies Test

The Trinidad game will be significant for both India and West Indies as it will be the 100th Test between the two teams. Sharing his thoughts on the landmark Test, Dravid described the occasion as a special one and commented:

“It’s a really great occasion to play 100 Test matches between India and West Indies - two great cricketing nations, really proud cricketing countries. Some great cricketers have played over these 100 Test matches. I know, growing up, really looking up to and admiring and following the exploits of the great West Indian players when I was a young kind. A lovely occasion to be a part of.”

Following the conclusion of the Test series, India and West Indies will meet in three ODIs and five T20Is.