"I don't know if he's left it on purpose" - Ollie Robinson reacts on dismissing Steve Smith twice in nets 

England fast bowler Ollie Robinson has reacted to the dismissal of Australian counterpart Steve Smith after both played together for Sussex on Thursday, May 4, in Worcester.

Both Robinson and Smith are likely to lock horns in the renowned Ashes series, which starts next month in England. They are currently playing for Sussex in the County Championship Division Two 2023 under the leadership of Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara.

Smith has signed with Sussex County Cricket Club for three matches this season in a bid to prepare for the World Test Championship final against India followed by the Ashes.

Ahead of his county cricket debut for Sussex against Worcestershire, Smith spoke about the experience of facing Robinson in the nets, saying:

"Ollie bowled to me yesterday actually. I left one third ball and he knocked me over. So that wasn't ideal. But I was impressed with him actually when he was out in Australia (2021-22)."

"I thought he had some really good skills. He's quite tall, he hit some good areas and looks like he's got better since then. So I'm looking forward to playing with him this week."

England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 @TheBarmyArmy Steve Smith has arrived in England ahead of the Ashes and Ollie Robinson has already cleared him up in the nets Steve Smith has arrived in England ahead of the Ashes and Ollie Robinson has already cleared him up in the nets 👀 https://t.co/UOLAErcOKf

Robinson rattled Worcestershire's batting unit with figures of 7/59 to bowl out the home side for 264 on Day 1. After the stumps on Day 1, the England pacer was asked on getting out Smith twice in the nets. Ollie Robinson responded, saying:

"I don't know if he's left it on purpose, we haven't worked that one out yet. I've bowled him twice now. I just enjoy bowling to good batters, it ups my game and my skill level and it can only be good for both of us

Steve Smith vs Ollie Robinson numbers in Tests

Ollie Robinson was part of the Joe Root-led England squad when they toured Australia to play the Ashes 2021-22. The Sussex pacer claimed 11 wickets in four games at an average of 25.55.

Robinson dismissed Smith on a couple of occasions in Adelaide and Hobart. Meanwhile, the Australian batter averaged 9 after facing 76 balls against the England pacer, scoring just 18 runs, including two boundaries.

The first Ashes Test this year will commence on June 16 at the Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Poll : 0 votes