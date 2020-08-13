On August 11, the news of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt being diagnosed with lung cancer broke out. Prayers soon poured in from his fans and well-wishers on social media, and former India all-rounder and cancer survivor Yuvraj Singh also added to the messages.

Dutt announced his illness via a tweet on Tuesday, a day after being discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital where he was admitted for discomfort in the chest. Yuvraj Singh battled cancer in 2012 but bravely returned to international cricket before retiring from all formats in 2019.

"You are, have and always will be a fighter @duttsanjay. I know the pain it causes but I also know you are strong and will see this tough phase through. My prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery," Yuvraj Singh tweeted.

You are, have and always will be a fighter @duttsanjay. I know the pain it causes but I also know you are strong and will see this tough phase through. My prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery. — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 11, 2020

The inspiring story of Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh was the man of the tournament in the 2011 World Cup

Yuvraj Singh was diagnosed with cancer in 2011, a few weeks after India won the ODI Cricket World Cup for the first time in 28 years. Yuvraj Singh was awarded the man of the tournament award for his all-round brilliance throughout the tournament, but it was later learnt that he had complained of illness during the World Cup itself.

Yuvraj Singh flew to the US for treatment and eventually made his comeback in international cricket in 2013. However, Yuvraj Singh was not too consistent and was dropped from the team in 2014. But once again, he fought hard, regained his form through some good knocks in domestic cricket and made yet another comeback in 2016. Yuvraj Singh was also a part of India’s squad for the 2017 edition of the Champions Trophy.

He retired from international cricket as well as the Indian Premier League in 2019, but made himself available for other franchise cricket tournaments around the world. Yuvraj Singh was last seen playing in the Global T20 Canada and the Abu Dhabi T10 league. He also played for a few games for Mumbai Indians in IPL last year.