“I don't know, probably in this tournament” - Rohit Sharma’s interesting response on being told that India-Pakistan have never met in Asia Cup final

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma came up with an interesting response on being told that India and Pakistan have never met in an Asia Cup final. He initially did not pick up the question correctly and told the reporter that India and Pakistan played in the 2007 World Cup final. On being corrected that the query was about the Asia Cup, the Indian captain was left a bit confused.

While the India-Pakistan rivalry is considered one of the greatest in cricket, they have rather surprisingly never met in an Asia Cup final. The Men in Blue are the most successful team in the history of the tournament, having won the competition seven times (six times in the ODI format and once in the T20I format). Pakistan, on the other hand, have captured the crown twice.

Speaking at a press conference on the eve of the India-Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2023 in Pallekele, Rohit responded to a query on India-Pakistan never having played an Asia Cup final.

“Not surprised. That is how the tournament has gone for both teams. But no...what are you saying? We played 2007 T20 World Cup final,” the skipper said.

When explained that the question was pertaining to the Asia Cup, Rohit replied:

“I don't know. What can I say about that? Probably, maybe in this tournament.”

Expand Tweet

India and Pakistan can meet in the Asia Cup 2023 final by qualifying for the Super Fours and finishing in the top two in that round. The summit clash will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 17.

“We don't have a Shaheen, Rauf or Naseem to practice against in our net sessions” - Rohit

Responding to another query on how they are preparing for the challenge of taking on the Pakistan fast bowling trio of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah, Rohit came up with a cheeky response.

"See, we don't have a Shaheen, Rauf or Naseem to practice against in our net sessions.” The 36-year-old, however, added on a serious note, "But we are preparing to the best of our abilities with the resources we have. All three are quality bowlers, have been for some time now and have been doing well as a unit," he said.

"Pakistan have always had quality bowlers, what their strengths are, we know that and we have experienced players, so it's about using the experience to deal with the challenge,” the Indian captain added.

Expand Tweet

India and Pakistan last met in an ODI during the 2019 World Cup in Manchester, where Rohit’s 140 lifted the Men in Blue to a comprehensive win.