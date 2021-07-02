"I know he wants it" - Kamran Akmal feels Sourav Ganguly wants India vs Pakistan games to resume

Kamran Akmal has opened up on the future of India vs Pakistan games, suggesting that BCCI president Sourav Ganguly wants to see bilateral series resume between the two sides. The Pakistan cricketer feels that even though Indian cricketers don’t talk about the matter openly, they are keen to resume cricketing activity with Pakistan.

India and Pakistan haven’t played a bilateral series since 2012/13. Political tensions between the two nations have meant that India vs Pakistan encounters have been restricted to ICC events in recent years.

Speaking to Sawera Pasha on her YouTube channel, Kamran Akmal claimed that Sourav Ganguly could play a pivotal role in making India vs Pakistan games a reality.

“The biggest factor is that Sourav Ganguly is the BCCI President. He has played so many games against Pakistan and he understands the importance of these games and how the games can bring the two nations closer. I think he would like to see India play Pakistan during his tenure. I know he wants it, I have played with him and I am sure he thinks about this. The players of that era, they surely want India vs Pakistan games to resume. They can’t say that openly because it may be created into an issue. They aren’t like us who are always ready to take the first step,” Kamran Akmal explained.

Several Pakistan cricketers, including former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq, have talked about resuming the rivalry in recent months. Speaking in the context of the World Test Championship, Kamran Akmal wants to see India and Pakistan tour each other in the future.

“The ICC can play a major role in ensuring India vs Pakistan games resume. But the ICC should look into this that India vs Pakistan games resume. Especially for the World Test Championship, where we go and play in India and they come and play in Pakistan. No neutral venues. Only then will the relations get better,” Kamran Akmal hoped.

Biggest losers are the nations and their people: Kamran Akmal

Speaking about the lack of India vs Pakistan action, Kamran Akmal reminisced about the electric atmosphere of past games, pointing out how fans are the biggest losers in the current scenario.

“This has been going on for the last 10-12 years. The biggest losers from this are the two nations and their people. Whenever we used to tour India, the fans used to shower us with love. When India used to tour Pakistan, our fans used to make them feel welcome. It used to be a festive atmosphere, and apart from India and Pakistan, the entire world used to watch the games. This is what we are missing out on,” Kamran Akmal concluded.

Fans may be treated to an enticing India vs Pakistan encounter later this year when the T20 World Cup takes place in the UAE.

