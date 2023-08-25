"I don't know whether he would like to do that role"- AB de Villiers on Virat Kohli being India's No. 4 in 2023 World Cup

Former legendary South African cricketer AB de Villiers believes Virat Kohli can be the perfect No. 4 option for India in the ODI World Cup later this year as he feels the latter has the ability to shift gears and play according to the situation, becoming the fulcrum of the middle order.

De Villiers has been great friends with Kohli over the years and also teammates while playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He understands that Kohli's best comes at No. 3, but still wants the star batter to take the responsibility if need be.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what AB de Villiers had to say about Virat Kohli's batting position in the World Cup:

"I would be a big supporter of that. I feel Virat is the perfect No. 4, can keep the innings together and play any kind of role in the middle order. I don't know whether he would like to do that role. But at the end of the day, if the team needs you to do something and play a role, you got to put your hand up and go for it."

AB de Villiers names his favorites for the Asia Cup

AB de Villiers feels India and Pakistan are the firm favorites for winning the Asia Cup. However, he also understands the threat that defending champions Sri Lanka bring to the table and also expects other teams to pull off an upset here or there.

On this, he stated:

"Pakistan and India are the favorites to win the Asia Cup. However, Sri Lanka have the ability to upset the bigger teams."

Sri Lanka have shown that they play well at home and Afghanistan and Bangladesh have also been more than competitive. This ensures that the upcoming Asia Cup could possibly be one of the most unpredictable and closest there ever has been.