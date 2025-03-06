"I was laughing a little inside" - Hardik Pandya reveals interesting moment during run-chase in IND vs AUS Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya revealed that he was laughing inside while thinking of the tense Indian dressing room during the run chase against Australia. It happened during the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal in Dubai on March 4. Chasing 265 for victory, India got themselves into a comfortable position at 225/5 in the 43rd over when Hardik came out to bat.

However, the 31-year-old labored to 3 off his first 10 deliveries to leave the equation reading 36 to win off 32 balls. The nerves were finally settled among Indian fans and players when Hardik smashed three sixes off his next 10 deliveries to eventually finish on 28 off 24 balls.

While he was dismissed, with India still needing six runs to win off 13 balls, Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul ensured no further damage was done. The Men in Blue completed the chase with four wickets and 11 balls remaining.

In a video released by the BCCI on their Instagram handle, Hardik said (via India Today):

"I was smiling. I mean, I didn't think of hitting two sixes. I knew it would happen anytime. But I knew that people must have gotten a little tense in the dressing room. I was laughing a little inside."

Axar Patel, who interacted with Hardik in the video, asked:

"You didn't think about what will happen inside? We were thinking, ‘hey, run twos, run singles.' But I knew. I had trust in you. I was just observing the environment around me."

The win took India into a third consecutive Champions Trophy final, where they will take on New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday, March 9.

"It did get closer than what we would have wanted" - KL Rahul

Rahul sealed the deal with a crucial knock in the semifinal against Australia [Credit: Getty]

Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul admitted that the task became slightly more complicated than it should have in the semifinal win over Australia. Rahul played a key role in the victory with an unbeaten 42 off 34 deliveries, including smashing the winning runs with a maximum.

In the same BCCI video, he said:

"It did get closer than what we would have wanted. Hardik came and hit those crucial sixes. It took a lot of pressure off me. I’m really happy that we got over the line."

India have won all four game thus far in the 2025 Champions Trophy, similar to the run in the 2013 edition, when they last emerged victorious in the tournament. A win on Sunday against New Zealand will make the Men in Blue the first team to win the Champions Trophy thrice.

