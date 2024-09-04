"I was left embarrassed at the way they lost from good positions" - Wasim Akram slams Pakistan for 2024 home Test series defeat to Bangladesh

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram admitted being embarrassed by the side's back-to-back defeats from winnable positions in the recently concluded Bangladesh Test series at home. Reeling from a dismal last few months across all formats, Pakistan hit rock bottom by losing 0-2 to a lowly Bangladesh side.

Pakistan's first-ever Test defeat to Bangladesh came in the series opener, and they followed that with another disappointing defeat in the second Test. Yet, Pakistan was not without opportunities to win both Tests.

They prematurely declared their first innings of the opening Test at 448/6 instead of batting Bangladesh out of the contest. The move came back to bite Pakistan as they were bowled out for 146 in the second innings to set Bangladesh a comfortable chase of 30 in the fourth innings.

Pakistan repeated the same mistake in the second Test, allowing Bangladesh to post 262 in their first innings from 26/6 before folding for 172 in the second innings.

Speaking to the AFP as quoted by TOI, Wasim Akram was baffled by Pakistan's inability to capitalize on the momentum in both Tests.

"It's a huge setback and out cricket is at a crossroads. For a former player and captain and a lover of the game, I was left embarrassed at the way they have lost from good positions. I simply don't get it. We are losing consistently on home turf and that says a lot about the quality of our cricket," said Akram.

The 2-0 series defeat made it 10 consecutive Tests at home for Pakistan without a win. Their last home victory in the red-ball format came in early 2021 against South Africa.

"The quality of our cricket has gone down with no grassroots activity" - Wasim Akram

Wasim Akram admitted the lack of talent in Pakistan's domestic circuit leaves them with no backup options in case of injuries or a drop in the form of players.

The side has yet to win a Test match since Shan Masood replaced Babar Azam as Test captain at the end of last year.

"The quality of our cricket has gone down with no grassroots activity, so we do not have proper back-ups. We have a lot to work on. As a cricket nation, we have to be patient, that's the key. Unfortunately, there is no quick fix," said Akram.

The challenge only gets tougher for Pakistan, as their next assignment is a three-match home series against an in-form England side starting October 7.

