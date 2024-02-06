"I would like to see him opening the batting with Rohit Sharma" - Brad Hogg on Virat Kohli in India's T20 World Cup plans

Former Australian left-arm wrist-spinner Brad Hogg believes star batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli need to open for India in the T20 World Cup, set to be played in the West Indies and the USA in June this year.

Hogg feels that opening the batting would get the best out of Kohli. He also believes that if senior players like him and Rohit are well-set, they can explode towards the backend of the innings.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Brad Hogg had to say about Virat Kohli's role for India in the T20 World Cup 2024 (30:20):

"If Virat Kohli is playing in the T20 World Cup, I would like to see him opening the batting with Rohit Sharma. That's where I think he can get the best out of him with the fields up and he can use the pace. At the backend, if you have one of Rohit or Virat batting through the innings, you could have perfect stabilization."

Kohli made his T20I comeback at No. 3 against Afghanistan in Indore last month, where he scored a quickfire 29 off 16 balls. In the very next innings in Bengaluru, the former Indian skipper was dismissed for a golden duck.

Suresh Raina has also backed Virat Kohli's T20I comeback

Recently, former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina also claimed that Virat Kohli's comeback in the T20Is would give India the experience they need. Here's what he was quoted as saying by PTI:

"If you look at the World Cup venues (in the USA and the West Indies), the wickets will be a bit tricky. India will need the experience of Rohit and Kohli there. Kohli is about to make 12000 runs in T20 cricket. So, their presence will boost India's batting."

However, unlike Brad Hogg, Raina wants Kohli to continue batting at No. 3. He feels Kohli's presence as a fulcrum will help other stroke-makers in the team like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rinku Singh express themselves better.

