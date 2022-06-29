"I don't like to throw my wicket away; it's something I take pride in" - Hanuma Vihari on his defensive batting style

Indian middle-order batter Hanuma Vihari has frustrated bowlers over the years with his rock-solid defensive technique.

Vihari has earned a reputation for employing such an approach that sees him protect his wicket since the beginning of his domestic cricket days. The 28-year-old has served in the Indian team over the course of the last four years, primarily as a backup middle-order batter.

The very same solid technique has earned Vihari several opportunities in India's overseas ventures. Out of his 15 Test appearances so far, 12 have come away from home. Vihari's robust technique and solid temperament allow him to stay for long durations at the crease and tire out bowlers.

Claiming that he has always employed the same technique and approach since the start of his career, Hanuma Vihari said in an interview with the New Indian Express:

"I've been playing that way for as long as I remember. It comes out of habit because I've been playing that way since my early years. I don't like to throw my wicket away. It's something I take pride in... batting time and not giving away my wicket cheaply. Of course, you can get out to a low score to a good delivery, but you can't throw away your wicket."

Citing his landmark innings in Sydney against Australia as an example, he said:

"If your mindset is not right or you are not in a good frame of mind, that is when I get disappointed. But, the Sydney knock was a turning point. I didn't get a lot of runs in that series, but that knock helped me gain confidence again. I feel at the end of the day, how many runs you make is all that matters."

Playing with a torn hamstring, Vihari battled plenty of pain to remain unbeaten on 23 off 161 deliveries in the Sydney Test last year. The resistance he put up in the final session along with Ravichandran Ashwin helped India claim a draw to keep the series alive.

"You play this game because you love playing it and not for any stardom or money" - Hanuma Vihari

Hanuma Vihari made his maiden appearance for India during the 2018 tour of England.

Since then, he has more or less been part of the squad despite not always featuring in the playing XI. With domestic cricket appearances and a couple of Indian Premier League (IPL) stints, Vihari is a well-recognized player across the circuit.

Noting that the love for the game is his primary motive for playing rather than financial incentives, he said:

"The stardom doesn't get to me. Off cricket, I'm still a normal human being and you need to be yourself. Yes, I've had the privilege of playing for India, but it shouldn't change you as a person."

Vihari added:

"You play this game because you love playing it and not for any stardom or money. These are bonuses and they shouldn't affect how you live."

Hanuma Vihari was recently seen in Team India's warm-up contest against Leicestershire Foxes. The right-handed batter, coming in at No. 3, scored three and 20 in the first and second innings, respectively.

Vihari could feature in the upcoming Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

