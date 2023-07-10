"I was a little hesitant to approach him" - Team India's fielding coach on Virat Kohli 

Team India's fielding coach, T Dilip, recently spoke about how he was initially little hesitant to approach star batter, Virat Kohli, considering the latter's stature.

He stated that he realized that Kohli is a wonderful human being once he had a few conversations with him off the field. Speaking about his relationship with Kohli, here's what Dilip said on Ravichandran Ashwin's YouTube channel:

"Firstly, being the superstar that Virat Kohli is, I was a little hesitant to approach him. But during the COVID times, we used to meet at the breakfast table, dinner table. Off the field, coffee likes, and dislikes, we had different topics of discussion. I think that over a period of time, spending time with him off the field, I understood that he is a wonderful human being.

"I think he is a wonderful person. At appropriate times if you can approach and tell the right things, he can give lots of input. I think he is someone you really need to spend time with to know him."

Dilip also reserved high praise for Rohit Sharma's leadership, pointing out how the Men in Blue skipper has established a great relationship with his fellow team members, adding:

"A great human being. I think he is a fantastic person. One of the greatest things I have seen with him is that he likes to spend time with the players and likes to know them a bit more."

It is worth mentioning that Dilip was appointed as India's fielding coach in 2021 after Rahul Dravid took over as the team's head coach. He has previously worked with the Hyderabad and India A teams as well.

"That's really why he has won so many titles" - Ravichandran Ashwin on Rohit Sharma backing his players

In the video, Ravichandran Ashwin also lauded Rohit Sharma's captaincy style. He suggested that the veteran opening batter has shown great support for his teammates over the years.

The spinner remarked:

"His empathy for players, and the support and backing, and understanding of the player is something exemplary. And that's really why he has won so many titles."

Ashwin and Sharma will be seen in action in India's forthcoming two-match Test series against West Indies. The opening fixture is set to be played at Windsor Park in Roseau from Wednesday, July 12.

