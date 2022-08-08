"I'll be more than happy to do that" - Hardik Pandya on captaining India full-time in future

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has revealed the desire to become the permanent captain in the future. He also turned his attention to the upcoming Asia Cup, saying they will continue to get better.

Pandya has so far led India in three T20Is and tasted 100% success in them. The 28-year old guided the Men in Blue to a series win in Ireland, followed by an 88-run win against the West Indies in the 5th T20I at Lauderhill on Sunday.

When asked whether Pandya would be open to becoming a full-time T20I captain in the future, he said he would be happy to do it.

The destructive batter said as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"Yeah! why not? If I get an opportunity in the future, I'll be more than happy to do that, but right now we have the World Cup, and we have the Asia Cup,"

Ahead of the Asia Cup, which starts on August 27 in the UAE, the seam-bowling all-rounder said they can't afford complacency and have to go from strength to strength. He added:

"We're going to focus on that and make sure as a team what we're doing, we continue and make sure that all the skillsets, which we are learning we can keep getting better at it, and at the same point of time enjoy the game as well."

The Baroda player's promotion to captaincy came on the back of a magnificient IPL 2022. Captaining in the IPL first time, he guided the newly-formed franchise Gujarat Titans to the title.

"I think preparation-wise or the environment-wise, we are 100% ready" - Hardik Pandya on the 2022 T20 World Cup

India beat West Indies 4-1 in the five-game T20 series. (Credits: Twitter)

Looking ahead to the T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November, the 28-year old feels it's critical to keep learning and evolving to deliver consistent performances.

"It's just about how we can keep getting better.I think preparation-wise or the environment-wise, we are 100% ready, but in this sport, I feel you don't stop learning. So for us, yes, we are ready, but at the same time if we make sure we keep learning and make sure whenever the opportunity comes, we rise to the occasion and enjoy as many games we can win for the country."

India's next assignment is against Zimbabwe, where they will play three ODIs. However, Pandya will skip the series.

