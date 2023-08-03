“I’ll include both”- Wasim Jaffer picks Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson in his playing XI for 1st T20I vs West Indies

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer has stated that he would include both keeper-batters Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson in his playing XI for India’s first T20I against West Indies on Thursday. According to Jaffer, both batters have an attacking game that is tailor-made for the 20-over format.

Kishan had an excellent one-day series against West Indies. He scored half-centuries in each of the three games and was Player of the Series. Samson hit a crucial 51 off 41 balls in the deciding ODI in Trinidad.

Having won the ODI series, the Men in Blue will now look to do well in the T20I series, which begins with the first match in Trinidad.

Sharing his thoughts on the Kishan vs Samson debate, Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo:

“I’ll include both of them. This is their format. Ishan Kishan scored three fifties in the 50-over series, so he is in very good form. And Sanju is very exciting, especially in this format. If you can squeeze both of them, I would like to play both.”

Kishan has featured in 27 T20Is, scoring 653 runs at an average of 25.11 and a strike rate of 122.74. As for Samson, he has 301 runs in 17 T20Is at an average of 20.06 and a strike rate of 133.77.

“He can probably get the first go” - Jaffer backs Mukesh Kumar over Avesh Khan

Shifting the focus to the pace bowling department, Jaffer opined that there are not many options to choose from. He picked left-armer Arshdeep Singh as his strike bowler, adding that Mukesh Kumar could get the nod ahead of Avesh Khan.

“Arshdeep is No. 1. Avesh or Mukesh, you could go to anyone. Not too much to choose from. Mukesh has been around. He’s been in the mix, so you could probably go with him. He’s been part of the team setup. He’s played the 50-overs [series], so he can probably get the first go,” the 45-year-old opined.

On the Kuldeep Yadav vs Yuzvendra Chahal debate, he admitted that while he would like the latter to play, he doesn’t see the same happening.

“If you pick both wrist-spinners, then the batting finishes at No. 7. I’ll go with Kuldeep. I would like to play Yuzi but I think it will be hard to pick him considering the balance of the XI,” Jaffer concluded.

Kuldeep was preferred over Chahal in all three ODIs and finished as the second-leading wicket-taker with seven scalps at an average of 8.71.