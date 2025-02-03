"I’ll never forget Virat’s Gangnam Style dance" - Former India batter revisits fond memories of 2013 Champions Trophy triumph

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan described Virat Kohli's Gangnam Style dance as one of the fondest memories from the Men in Blue's 2013 Champions Trophy triumph. The 39-year-old termed the win in the ICC event in England as something he'll always treasure.

India beat England by five runs in Birmingham in the final of the 2013 Champions Trophy. In a match reduced to 20 overs per side, the Men in Blue batted first and were held to 129-7. India, however, came up with a tight bowling effort to restrict the Englishmen to 124-8.

Dhawan announced himself on the international stage during the 2013 Champions Trophy. He was the Player of the Series for smashing 363 runs in five innings at an average of 90.75. In an interview with Timesofindia.com, the former India opener revisited fond memories of the team's triumph in the 2013 Champions Trophy.

"Lifting the trophy with my teammates after such an intense tournament is one of those moments I’ll cherish for the rest of my life. Honestly, it doesn’t get better than that! Another memory I’ll never forget is Virat’s Gangnam Style dance after the win—it was hilarious and had all of us laughing," Dhawan recalled.

"I also scored a century in my comeback match against South Africa and another one against the West Indies. But what stands out the most to me is the time spent in the dressing room with the team—those moments of fun, discussions, and team spirit were truly special. I miss them and will keep them in my heart forever," the southpaw went on to add.

Dhawan scored 114 off 94 balls against South Africa in India's opening match of the tournament in Cardiff. The left-hander followed it up with 102* off 107 balls against West Indies. In the semifinal against Sri Lanka, he contributed 68 off 92 balls before chipping in with 31 off 24 in the final.

"India’s current squad is incredibly strong and well-balanced" - Dhawan on Men in Blue's Champions Trophy 2025 hopes

India haven't won the Champions Trophy since their triumph in 2013. They came close in 2017, but went down to Pakistan in the final. Analyzing the Men in Blue's chances in the upcoming edition, Dhawan asserted that India have a well-balanced squad. He told Timesofindia.com:

"India’s current squad is incredibly strong and well-balanced. We have experienced players like Rohit [Sharma], Virat [Kohli], and [Jasprit] Bumrah, while young talents like Arsh [Arshdeep Singh] and Yashasvi [Jaiswal] are coming through. Our batting depth is rock solid, and the form of our pacers has been impressive. I truly believe we have the potential to win any tournament we play in.

The former India opener also backed his former teammates Rohit and Kohli, who are under the scanner owing to their lean patch. Throwing his weight behind both the star players, Dhawan stated:

"Virat and Rohit are both world-class players. They’re legends of the game at this point in their careers, and I have complete confidence in their abilities. Every player goes through rough patches, but that doesn’t define them. A couple of bad performances here and there won’t change what they’re capable of."

Team India will begin their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with a match against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20. The marquee India vs Pakistan clash will be held at the same venue on February 23.

