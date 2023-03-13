“I’ll return stronger” – Shreyas Iyer gives fitness update ahead of ODI series against Australia

Shreyas Iyer has given an update regarding his availability in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia. Even though the Mumbai batter didn’t clarify whether he would play in the ODI series, but claimed that he will bounce back strongly.

Taking to Twitter, Iyer wrote:

“Series WIN, onto the WTC final. Gutted to have missed out on the last few days but I’ll return stronger. Thank you for all the messages.”

For the uninitiated, the right-hander did not bat for Team India in the fourth Test after he complained of pain in his lower back.

In a statement, the BCCI said:

“Shreyas Iyer complained of pain in his lower back following the third day’s play. A specialist opinion will be sought [to treat his injury].”

Iyer’s back injury has relapsed after he missed out on the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

He, however, failed to deliver with the bat, scoring 4, 12, 0 and 26 in his four innings of the Test series against Australia.

Team India are yet to name a replacement for Iyer ahead of the three-match ODI series, which starts at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, March 17.

India’s ODI squad against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (subject to fitness), Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.

Note: Rohit Sharma will be unavailable for the first ODI due to family commitments and Hardik Pandya will lead the side.

Shreyas Iyer set to lead Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023

Shreyas Iyer will continue to lead Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Shah Rukh Khan co-owned franchise would hope that Iyer gets fit ahead of the T20 extravaganza.

After scoring 401 runs in 14 games last year, the 28-year-old will look for another breakthrough season with the bat as KKR chase their third IPL trophy.

Squad strength - 22 players (8 overseas)

Players bought - Shakib Al Hasan (INR 1.50 crore), N. Jagadeesan (INR 90 lakh), Vaibhav Arora (INR 60 lakh), Suyash Sharma (INR 20 lakh), David Wiese (INR 1 crore), Kulwant Khejroliya (INR 20 lakh), Litton Das (INR 50 lakh), Mandeep Singh (INR 50 lakh).

Players retained: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh.

KKR, who finished seventh with six wins in 14 games last year, will begin their IPL 2023 campaign against Punjab Kings in Mohali on April 1.

