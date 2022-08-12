“I'll stick with India to win that clash against Pakistan" - Ricky Ponting backs the Men in Blue to come out on top against arch-rivals in Asia Cup clash 

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has backed India to defeat Pakistan in their 2022 Asia Cup group stage encounter on August 28 (Sunday). The Rohit Sharma-led side will be looking to win their third Asia Cup title on the trot. The competition will also serve as a preparation for the T20 World Cup later this year.

The arch-rivals have been slotted into the same group with a third member to be added following the qualification stage, which will take place in Oman.

Pakistan came out on top during their last encounter against India last year in the UAE. The neighboring nations are also scheduled to face each other in the group stage of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Stating that the Men in Blue will kickstart their Asia Cup campaign with a win, Ponting said in the latest edition of the ICC Review:

“I'll stick with India to win that clash against Pakistan. That's taking nothing away from Pakistan because they are an incredible cricket nation that continue to present out-and-out superstar players."

Due to political tensions, India-Pakistan clashes have been confined to ICC events and the Asia Cup over the years. Despite the high-octane clashes between the two countries being a sporadic occurrence, the magnitude of the rivalry remains the same.

Sharing his thoughts on the famed India-Pakistan rivalry, Ponting said:

“To be totally honest, it's one that we've been starved of, haven't we… looking back the last 15 or 20 years. As a cricket lover like I am and a cricket observer, any time those sorts of battles come up it's almost always nice to sit back and watch because everything just goes up a notch, doesn't it?”

The arch-rivals last played each other in the longest format of the game back in 2007. Their last encounter in ODI cricket was at the 2019 World Cup. Moreover, their recent set of encounters have all been played at neutral venues.

"I think India will win the Asia Cup" - Ricky Ponting

India were crowned champions the last time the Asia Cup was conducted in the shortest format of the game back in 2016. Keeping the upcoming T20 World Cup in mind, the 2022 edition of the tournament will also be a T20 competition.

Jay Shah @JayShah The wait is finally over as the battle for Asian supremacy commences on 27th August with the all-important final on 11th September.



The 15th edition of the Asia Cup will serve as ideal preparation ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup. The wait is finally over as the battle for Asian supremacy commences on 27th August with the all-important final on 11th September.The 15th edition of the Asia Cup will serve as ideal preparation ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup. https://t.co/QfTskWX6RD

Backing India to go all the way and win the Asia Cup on the back of their impressive bench strength, Ponting said:

“It's always hard to go past India in any tournament, not just an Asia Cup. I think every time we talk about the T20 World Cup which is coming up, I think that India will be right in the thick of it there. Their depth is definitely better than the other teams and I think India will win the Asia Cup.”

