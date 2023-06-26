“I'll wait 13-14 years to do it again” – Logan van Beek after guiding Netherlands to win over West Indies in Super Over thriller

Logan van Beek was over the moon after his all-around performance guided the Netherlands to victory against West Indies in a super-over thriller in the ICC World Cup Qualifier on Monday (June 26).

The 32-year-old smashed 30 runs in the super over against Jason Hodler, hitting three sixes and as many boundaries. The medium-pacer then defended those runs in style, as WI lost two wickets for eight runs in five deliveries. Earlier, the 50-over contest was tied, with both teams scoring 374.

At the post-match show, Van Beek said:

“I can't explain it at the moment. We wanted to do something special. Just to watch Scotty and Teja - the more they batted the more we believed.

"Have been playing for 13-14 years now. Amount of matches I've lost in that situation, it's so satisfying to get one over the line. Tell you what, I'll wait 13-14 years to do it again.”

He continued:

“For me, it was about keeping my head still. If you miss, I'm going to hit it. I was disappointed with that last ball where I junked it to mid-on. In my head, I said if it's meant to be, it's meant to be. Thankfully, I got a bit of redemption.”

West Indies vs Netherlands – As it happened

Match 18 of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers ended in a tie after Netherlands scored 374-9 in their 50 overs.

Earlier, asked to bat first, West Indies piled up 374-6, courtesy of an unbeaten century from Nicholas Pooran. The left-hander scored 104* off 65, including six maximums and nine boundaries. Brandon King (76 off 81) and Johnson Charles (54 off 55) chipped in with their half-centuries. Captain Shai Hope and Keemo Paul contributed 47 (38) and 46* (25), respectively.

For Netherlands, Bas de Leede and Saqib Zulfiqur scalped two wickets apiece, while van Beek and Vivian Kingma settled for one each. In response, Teja Nidamanuru scored 111 off 76, including three sixes and 11 boundaries, while Netherlands captain Scott Edwards contributed 67 off 47 to force a super over.

For West Indies, Roston Chase was the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 3-77, while Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph scalped two apiece. Jason Holder took a solitary wicket but conceded 30 runs in the super over.

With the win, Netherlands qualified for the super six stage, with three wins (six points) in four games. They're only behind Zimbabwe, who won their first four games. West Indies, meanwhile, also qualified for the super six with two wins (four points) in four games.

