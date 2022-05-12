"I look forward to working closely with Ben Stokes" - Brendon McCullum after taking over as England's Test coach

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has appointed former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum as England men's Test coach.

The position was vacant after Chris Silverwood was sacked earlier this year. While McCullum is a known face in franchise cricket, this will be his first full-time role as national coach.

Reacting to his appointment, the 40-year-old Kiwi has stated that he is looking forward to working with newly-appointed Test captain Ben Stokes.

In a statement released by the ECB, Brendon McCullum said:

"I'd like to say how pleased I am to be given this opportunity to positively contribute to England's Test cricket set-up and move the team forward into a more successful era. In taking this role on, I am acutely aware of the significant challenges the team faces at present, and I strongly believe in my ability to help the team emerge as a stronger force once we've confronted them head-on."

He added:

"I've enjoyed several robust conversations with Rob Key about the direction of travel for the team and have found his enthusiasm contagious. I'm no stranger to bringing about change within a team environment and I can't wait to get started. Ben Stokes is the perfect character to inspire change around him, and I look forward to working closely with him to build a successful unit around us."

McCullum, who is currently busy coaching in the IPL, will assume charge for the upcoming series against New Zealand, which starts on June 2 at Lord's. He is expected to land in the UK by the end of this month after the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) finish their IPL campaign.

"He has a recent history of changing cricket culture" - Rob Key on Brendon McCullum's appointment

ECB managing director Rob Key played an integral role in appointing the former Kiwi cricketer as the head coach of the red-ball team. The former England cricketer is confident that Brendon McCullum will play a positive role in reviving English cricket. He said:

"We are delighted to confirm Brendon as England Men's Test Head Coach. It has been a real privilege to get to know him and understand his views and vision for the game. I believe his appointment will be good for England's Test team."

Key added:

"He has a recent history of changing cricket culture and environments for the better, and I believe he is the person to do that for England's red-ball cricket."

McCullum has a huge task on his hands in bringing a change in culture and building a team for the future. England are currently at the bottom of the World Test Championship points table with 18 points in 13 outings.

