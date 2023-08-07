"I look at the game differently" - Nicholas Pooran opens up on losing captaincy, hard work after match-winning 67 in 2nd T20I vs India

West Indies wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran said on Sunday, August 6, that he is looking at the game "differently" and is trying to entertain and play for the team since stepping down from captaincy after the T20 World Cup last year.

The left-hander put up a Player of the Match performance against India in Guyana. Chasing 153, he came to bat when Hardik Pandya had reduced the hosts to 2/2. He took his time before taking on Pandya, rotated the strike well in the middle overs, and then went all-out against India's spinners to end at 67 (40).

West Indies had a mini-collapse after the wicketkeeper-batter's wicket but tailenders Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph took them over the line in the 19th over.

"[I am] satisfied with my performance with the bat, it's something that I've been working for last couple of years. The beauty of the game is it's not over till it's over. I am trying to be consistent, especially when I'm batting well," Pooran said in the post-match ceremony.

"I wouldn't say it's a purple patch, working for past two years, but we have been losing. I've learnt and am peaking at the right time. Now I look at the game differently and want to put the team first and continue to entertain," he added.

Pooran had scored an important 41 (34) in the first T20I as well, which West Indies won by four runs. He's now the top run-scorer in the five-match series, where, after the two-wicket win here, the hosts now lead 2-0.

"The score didn't matter to me as long as I was batting" - Nicholas Pooran

Talking about his knock, Nicholas Pooran said he didn't think much about what score West Indies needed and instead focussed on winning duels against the bowlers.

"The score didn't matter to me as long as I was batting. I just believe in skills vs skills, tried to execute and enjoy the game. Felt like a decent wicket to be honest, all about being positive and if you let bowlers dictate, they'll get on top of you."

The third T20I will be played at the same ground on August 8.