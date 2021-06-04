"I'm looking forward to World Cup selection" - Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim

Imad Wasim is eyeing a spot in the Pakistan team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The all-rounder recently made his comeback into the national side after being selected for Pakistan's T20I squad for the forthcoming series against England and West Indies.

Imad Wasim last represented Pakistan in a T20I in December last year. Since then, he has been overlooked across all formats on the international circuit.

The southpaw will soon be in action in the PSL, where he is leading the defending champions Karachi Kings.

"Every player's dream is to play the World Cup for their country. I am looking forward to World Cup selection, or whatever the situation is. But my job right now is to lead Karachi Kings and to play well, I don't think about other things. I just to want give my 100 per cent and leave the rest to the selection committee," Imad Wasim said in an interaction with The National.

Imad Wasim is widely regarded as a player tailor-made for the shortest format, given his all-round ability. But the 32-year-old, who has found himself out of favor so far this year, will now get a chance to make his mark against England and West Indies.

"Now it's a different ball game" - Imad Wasim with PSL shifting to the UAE

The huddle’s back. The talks are back. The games are back. The #Kings. Are back. pic.twitter.com/QDnNuK2t6g — Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) June 4, 2021

Karachi Kings led the points table in March before PSL 6 was suspended. With the tournament now shifting to Abu Dhabi, Imad Wasim feels it will be a different challenge altogether for his side to maintain their winning momentum.

"It is tough. We were playing very well in Karachi. Now it's a different ball game but we have a very good side. We will try to gain the momentum first and continue that going into playoffs, which is our first target. Spinners have always been effective in Abu Dhabi. That will make it easier, to ease into the tournament. But I have a lot of responsibility as a captain," the left arm spinner added.

Imad Wasim will be keen to lead the Karachi Kings to the championship, making them the first team in PSL history to defend the title. The all-rounder will certainly be buoyed by his return to the national team and will be eager to showcase his talent when the Kings lock horns with the Multan Sultans on June 10.

Mark your Calendars!! 🗓️

As the match schedule of remaining matches of #HBLPSL6 is out now... 😎

Lets support the defending champions #KarachiKings#YehHaiKarachi #ChampionsKaKarachi pic.twitter.com/p5xLHRPphu — Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) June 3, 2021

Edited by Samya Majumdar