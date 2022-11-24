"I had a lot to do with Pat and his rehab" - Dennis Lillee explains how he helped Cummins bounce back from injuries

Former Australian speedster Dennis Lillee highlighted that he had no doubts about Pat Cummins' recovery from his early injury woes. Lillee revealed that he had a significant role to play in the current Australian ODI and Test skipper's rehab and injury-free bowling action.

Although Cummins enjoyed a memorable Test debut in 2011, he had to wait another six years to play his second due to a litany of injuries.

However, the 29-year-old became the No.1-ranked Test bowler in early 2019 and still holds the top spot.

ICC @ICC paceman Josh Hazlewood lavished praise on teammate Pat Cummins, the world's No.1 bowler on the paceman Josh Hazlewood lavished praise on teammate Pat Cummins, the world's No.1 bowler on the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings. 🇦🇺 paceman Josh Hazlewood lavished praise on teammate Pat Cummins, the world's No.1 bowler on the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings. https://t.co/ehx5YeWUZp

Speaking to SEN Mornings, Lillee reflected on how Cummins was sensational in his first Test and why he felt the need to help the then-youngster. The 73-year-old stated:

"I had a lot to do with Pat and his rehab, rearranging and helping him get his action back to something that was protected rather than leaving him open for the injuries that occurred early in his career, very early in his career, put him out for four years or so.

"He was sensational in his first Test match, and you don’t lose the talent, so no, I had no doubts at all, and he didn’t seem to have any either by the way."

Lillee also recalled that Cummins worked exceptionally hard to get positive results, stating:

"We spent a lot of time together and he responded and worked bloody hard, and you can see the results. When you’re that good at 18, you’re never going to lose it, it doesn’t matter if you get injured.”

The New South Wales bowler currently has 199 wickets, including seven fifers, in 43 Tests at an average of 16.92.

"I had massive back problems myself" - Dennis Lillee

Rod Marsh and Dennis Lillee. (Credits: Getty)

Lille credits his own injury struggles as a youngster for his ability to help others since he hung up his boots. He added:

"That’s sort of my involvement in cricket since I retired, because I had massive back problems myself and three fractures in my spine at a young age, I had to recover from that. I knew the process and did a lot of study and work on it and ended up, I could fortunately help 90 percent or more of the guys coming through with injury problems."

Bharat Sundaresan @beastieboy07 Five wickets on Test captaincy debut for Pat Cummins but couldn’t just continue celebrating his haul. Had to quickly seek Steve Smith to get his suggestion for what roller he wanted to be used before Australia start their innings #Ashes Five wickets on Test captaincy debut for Pat Cummins but couldn’t just continue celebrating his haul. Had to quickly seek Steve Smith to get his suggestion for what roller he wanted to be used before Australia start their innings #Ashes https://t.co/GD6OKUHwBi

Cummins recently led Australia to a 3-0 series victory over England in his maiden outing as ODI skipper. He was, however, rested for the second game, with Josh Hazlewood named captain.

Cummins will next be seen in action in the two-match Test series against the West Indies, starting next week.

Poll : 0 votes