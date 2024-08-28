"I love him" - Chamari Athapaththu says Kumar Sangakkara's presence drew her to represent Barbados Royals in WCPL

Sri Lanka cricketer Chamari Athapaththu has cited Kumar Sangakkara's presence in the Barbados Royals team as the reason behind representing the franchise in the Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL). The 34-year-old also spoke about the benefits of playing franchise cricket, claiming it's not only monetary.

Athapaththu has emerged as one of the best top-order batters and arguably the most prolific player Sri Lanka has produced in recent times. She was crowned the Player of the Tournament in Asia Cup 2024 where she played a sensational knock of 61 in the final against India to script a title win for her side.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo about the Royals' Director of Cricket Sangakkara, Chamari Athapaththu recently said:

"I got a few offers from CPL, but I chose the Barbados Royals, one because of Kumar Sangakkara, because I love him. He is one of the greatest cricketers ever produced by Sri Lanka. I got that opportunity because of him."

Athapaththu stressed that franchise cricket is more than just about money as they get to observe other players' training regimes and tactics to manage pressure.

"A lot of people think franchise cricket is all about money. I don't think like that. I have learnt a lot of things from franchise cricket. I can share the same dressing room with the youngsters and the top players. I learn a lot of things from Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney, Harman [Harmanpreet Kaur]. There are different characters, different players, they know how to manage themselves in the middle, how they manage the pressure, how they handle the other players," she added.

The veteran Sri Lankan has played only three matches in this year's WCPL edition and scored 90 runs, with a best of 70 coming against the Trinbago Knight Riders on Tuesday, August 27.

"One or two players can change the game" - Chamari Athapaththu ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

Chamari Athapaththu. (ACC Twitter)

With the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 on the horizon, Chamari Athapaththu believes Sri Lanka is in a tough group but trusts her players to deliver. In the same interview, she said:

"Our group is tough. There is Australia, New Zealand, India, and Pakistan. Last T20 World Cup semi-finalists and the champions in our group. Not easy, but at the end of the day in T20 cricket, anything can happen. One or two players can change the game. I trust my girls, and I hope we can play our best cricket in the T20 World Cup as well."

The multi-nation event begins on October 3 in the UAE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️