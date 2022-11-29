"I love playing all 3 formats, so hopefully can do that for a wee while longer" - Tim Southee on the prospect of leaving national contract 

Ace pacer Tim Southee hopes to represent New Zealand across formats and is currently not considering taking a step back from his national central contract.

The Kiwis have seen the likes of Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, and Martin Guptill asking to be released from their national contracts to play in the lucrative overseas T20 leagues.

Boult and Guptill will be seen in the upcoming season of the Big Bash League (BBL) while de Grandhomme has already announced his retirement from international cricket.

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS #NZvIND. Return to Hagley! Ahead of the team taking on India at a SOLD OUT Hagley Oval tomorrow hear from Tim Southee and @dazmitchell47 about why they enjoying playing at the ground in @Christchurch_NZ Return to Hagley! Ahead of the team taking on India at a SOLD OUT Hagley Oval tomorrow hear from Tim Southee and @dazmitchell47 about why they enjoying playing at the ground in @Christchurch_NZ. #NZvIND. https://t.co/UNfDbJEZNh

Noting that he will not consider following in the footsteps of his new-ball partner at the moment, Southee said ahead of the third ODI against India in Christchurch:

"I haven’t looked too far ahead, to be honest. There’s enough cricket to come in the coming months to worry about before having to look too far ahead, but it’s something all players are trying to stay with and think about in the moving landscape of the game."

Southee continued:

“You’re contracted to New Zealand Cricket at the moment and I’ve been back to the IPL (Indian Premier League) this year and we’ll see what happens over the coming years, but it’s definitely changing the landscape of cricket to what it was two-three years ago.”

Southee made his international debut in 2008 across all three formats and has been an invaluable asset since then. One of the brightest exponents with the new ball due to his ability to swing, the right-arm pacer recently became the first bowler to scale the triple-achievement of 300 Test wickets, 200 ODI wickets, and 100 T20I wickets.

Noting that he aims to play across all three formats a little longer, the 33-year-old said:

"The body feels pretty good at the moment, so as long as you can still handle juggling all three and still being able to perform at the level you need to at this level. I love playing all three formats, so hopefully can do that for a wee while longer.”

While not part of the national contract, New Zealand expect Boult to turn up for crucial international events, like the ICC events in the future.

"Each time you turn up to training is an opportunity to walk away a better cricketer" - Tim Southee

The senior pacer was recently released by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction. He is likely to enter his name for the auction, considering that he has been a valuable backup overseas pace bowling option in the past.

The Blackcaps are slated to tour Pakistan next, which will pose a challenging task for Southee. The subcontinent challenge will continue with a tour of India, followed by a set of home series against England and Sri Lanka.

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS #NZvIND. Return to Hagley! Ahead of the team taking on India at a SOLD OUT Hagley Oval tomorrow hear from Tim Southee and @dazmitchell47 about why they enjoying playing at the ground in @Christchurch_NZ Return to Hagley! Ahead of the team taking on India at a SOLD OUT Hagley Oval tomorrow hear from Tim Southee and @dazmitchell47 about why they enjoying playing at the ground in @Christchurch_NZ. #NZvIND. https://t.co/UNfDbJEZNh

Opining that it is vital to constantly evolve in order to catch up to the rapidly changing game, Southee said:

“You have to keep looking at ways to get better. Having played for a while, you have experience on your side – good experience, but also bad experiences, so just trying to stay with the times and trying to stay a step ahead."

Southee concluded by saying:

“Always looking at improving your game. Each time you turn up to training is an opportunity to walk away a better cricketer.”

New Zealand head into the final ODI against India with a 1-0 lead. They will be without the services of Jimmy Neesham, who has been granted leave from the side to prepare for his wedding.

The all-rounder, who has not featured in the ODI series so far, has been replaced by Henry Nicholls.

Will Tim Southee be tempted by franchise cricket or adhere to his national contract with New Zealand? Let us know what you think.

Also Read: "There's no cowards in an Australian cricket team" - Pat Cummins

Poll : 0 votes