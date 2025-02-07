“I would love to see Indian players here"- Virender Sehwag wants India's 2011 World Cup hero to play in ILT20

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has opined that retired Indian players should consider playing in UAE's International League T20 (ILT20) tournament. He name-dropped India's 2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh as the one player he wants to see in the competition.

Virender Sehwag retired from all formats of cricket in October 2015. While he still plays in leagues for retired cricketers, the former Indian opener majorly works as a cricket expert these days. He is one of the commentators for the ongoing ILT20 tournament in UAE.

Ahead of the ILT20 2025 Qualifier 2 and Final, Sehwag expressed his desire to see former Indian cricketers in the league and said in a media release:

“I would love to see Indian players here. If any Indian player who has just retired from International cricket or IPL and if they want to play, like Dinesh Karthik is playing right now, it would be great, I would love to see Indian cricketers play here and if there was one player I would have particularly liked to watch here is the sixer-man Yuvraj Singh."

Trending

It is pertinent to note that India's 2007 T20 World Cup-winning player Robin Uthappa played for Dubai Capitals previously in ILT20. It will be interesting to see if more Indian cricketers join the tournament.

Virender Sehwag names 1 current cricketer he wants to open the batting with

Virender Sehwag was one of the most destructive openers of his era. During the aforementioned media interaction, the former Indian opener was asked to name one batter from the tournament with whom he'd love to have a partnership. Sehwag went with Dubai Capitals skipper David Warner, who recently scored an unbeaten 93 against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

Warner and Sehwag have opened the batting for Delhi Capitals (then known as Delhi Daredevils) in IPL. Notably, Warner's team Dubai Capitals will play in the final match of ILT20 2025 against Desert Vipers on February 9.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news