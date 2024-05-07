"I would love to spend time with Kohli, Rohit & Jadeja” - Indian-origin Nisarg Patel looks forward to IND vs USA match in 2024 T20 World Cup

Nisarg Patel, the Indian-origin USA spinner, expressed his desire to interact with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja during the 2024 T20 World Cup clash against India. India are clubbed alongside Pakistan, Ireland, the USA, and Canada in Group A of the T20 World Cup.

After facing Ireland and Pakistan, the Men in Blue will be up against the USA team on June 12 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Patel was born on April 20, 1988, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He did his schooling in India, before migrating to the United States in 2023. He was recently named in the 15-member USA squad for the big-ticket ICC event.

So far, the 36-year-old has scalped 69 wickets and scored 609 runs in 61 appearances across ODI and T20I formats. Patel is eagerly waiting to pick the brains of the experienced Indian players.

Nisarg Patel wants to learn the art of chasing from Kohli and gain knowledge to prepare his all-round game from Jadeja, who is also a left-arm spin all-rounder.

“I would love to spend time with Kohli, Rohit and Jadeja who plays the same role that I do for my team, Obviously he is much more experienced," Nisarg Patel told ANI.

“I would ask Virat the run machine, how do you do it? Especially when it comes to chasing and Jadeja simple stuff like how he prepares for batting, bowling and fielding," he added.

Nisarg Patel's USA recently clashed against Canada

The United States team were up against the Canada team in the five-match T20I series at Prairie View in Houston, Texas, last month. The hosts secured a dominating 4-0 victory over the hapless Canada team, with the third T20I getting abandoned due to rain.

Nisarg Patel played three matches and scalped two wickets at an economy of 7.87.

The veteran spinner will look to be potent with his performances in the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh later this month. It will be the final preparatory series for the Monank Patel-led side before the 2024 T20 World Cup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback