Sachin Tendulkar recently took to his Twitter handle to pen a note, expressing gratitude for all the love and wishes sent in for his birthday. The legendary cricketer turned 50 on Monday, April 24.

On the special occasion, fans and celebrities flooded social media platforms with wishes, photos, and video compilations to wish Sachin a great birthday. The 50-year-old was grateful for all the love and dedicated a note to thank everyone. He wrote:

"Along with the trophies you win on the field, the friendships off the field are what make life special. To receive all your love and affection in such abundance has been very heartwarming for me."

"I’m short of words to explain the warmth I’ve received with all the beautiful photos, videos and messages that all of you have sent me. Thank you to everyone for the wishes. I’m not 50 - I’m a 25-year-old with 25 years of experience."

Sachin Tendulkar's international career spanned from 1989 to 2013. It included 200 Test matches, 463 One Day Internationals (ODIs), and one T20I. He is the highest run-scorer in Test and ODI cricket and holds numerous other individual batting records.

His international career highlights include scoring 100 international centuries (51 in Tests and 49 in ODIs), being a part of the Indian team that won the 2011 World Cup, and being awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.

Suresh Raina recalled his interaction with Sachin Tendulkar during the 2011 ODI World Cup quarter-final match against Australia

In 'Sachin @ 50', a book dedicated to the Master Blaster on his 50th birthday, Suresh Raina opened up about his conversation with Sachin Tendulkar during the 2011 World Cup quarter-final against Australia in Ahmedabad.

He revealed that Sachin Tendulkar motivated him before he went out to bat at the number 7 position after MS Dhoni's dismissal in a pressure chase. Raina wrote:

"In the quarter-final against Australia, I was sitting next to Paaji in the dressing room when he said, ‘Look at this as an opportunity. A World Cup quarter-final with 78 runs left, and you have a chance to win it for the country. It is your day; go win it for India.'"

He added:

"With Dhoni out and 75 runs still to get, I could not have asked for a better opportunity to make a mark. All I told him was, ‘Paaji aaj jita ke aayeenge.' [Will win it for India tonight, elder brother]"

Suresh Raina (34* off 28 balls) played a vital knock to support Yuvraj Singh (57* off 65 balls) to help India chase down 261 in 47.4 overs.

