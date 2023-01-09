"I'm bowling with full rhythm and eager to make a comeback very soon" - Shaheen Shah Afridi

Pakistan paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi has expressed his eagerness to return to top-level cricket after missing plenty of cricket due to injuries. The 22-year-old fast bowler remains likely to mark his comeback during next month's Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The left-arm pacer has struggled in the last six months due to a knee injury, which forced him out of the 2022 Asia Cup and the seven-match T20I series against England.

Although he played in the T20 World Cup in Australia, he sustained another injury to his knee during the final, keeping him out of the home Test series against England and New Zealand.

Shaheen Shah Afridi @iShaheenAfridi Had an appendectomy today but Alhumdulillah feeling better. Remember me in your prayers. 🤲 Had an appendectomy today but Alhumdulillah feeling better. Remember me in your prayers. 🤲 https://t.co/M70HWwl9Cn

Speaking to Geo News, Afridi revealed that he is now feeling stronger than he did during the T20 World Cup and is missing the grind of international cricket.

He said:

"I am feeling much stronger than what I felt during the World Cup. I'm bowling with full rhythm and eager to make a comeback very soon. This week, which ended today, I bowled around 19 overs. Next week, I will be bowling around 25 overs. It is good to be back in the ground, I missed this all so much and I am thankful to the Almighty for this."

The youngster trained with Pakistan's ODI squad ahead of their three-game series against New Zealand, bowling four overs and participating in fielding drills with coach Abdul Majeed. Afridi also credited the team's physiotherapist Cliffe Deacon for his rehab work and felt his presence with the side benefited him.

"I am confident that we'll produce better results than before" - Shaheen Shah Afridi on leading Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars won their first PSL title under Shaheen Shah Afridi. (Credits: Twitter)

Afridi, aiming to return for the PSL's eighth season, hopes the Lahore Qalandars can defend their crown after winning their first title last year under his leadership.

He said:

"We are a very good side and I am confident that we'll produce better results than before. I am very happy with the team, as we have overcome where we lacked last year and I believe that Qalandars are stronger this time.

"The PSL is the biggest brand for Pakistan and I am looking forward to making my full comeback during that tournament."

The 22-year-old was the leading wicket-taker in the seventh season of the T20 league, bagging 20 scalps in 13 games at 19.70. The final saw the Qalandars beat Multan Sultans by 42 runs in Lahore.

