"I’m going to go with Pakistan" - Nathan Lyon ignores India and chooses Babar Azam and co. to face Australia in T20 World Cup 2024 final

Veteran Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has made a bold claim ahead of the T20 World Cup, set to begin in June in the West Indies and the USA. He picked Australia and Pakistan as the two teams that would face off in the final of the showpiece event in Barbados on June 29.

Lyon picking Australia seemed a no-brainer given he is an Aussie. However, what is surprising is he picked Pakistan ahead of the likes of India, who have been considered as the favorites by several cricket pundits.

Speaking to primevideosportau, Nathan Lyon explained his reasoning for choosing Pakistan as the likely finalists, saying that Babar Azam was one of the main factors. He said:

"For the T20 finals team, Australia obviously because I’m quite biased towards them. I think it will be I’m going to go with Pakistan. In those conditions, quality spin bowlers, but also electric batters like Babar Azam."

The last time Australia faced Pakistan in the T20 World Cup was in the semifinals three years ago in Dubai. A sensational cameo from Matthew Wade broke Pakistan's hearts as Australia went on to win their maiden T20 world crown.

Nathan Lyon on his other T20 World Cup predictions

Nathan Lyon believes that modern-day T20 cricket could have its impact on the T20 World Cup as well in terms of the highest team total being breached. He also backed Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh to have a massive tournament with the bat.

On this, Lyon said:

"I think early on in the tournament we may see the highest score in T20. I’m going to go with Mitchell Marsh, I think the power that he has with the bat but also the skill he has with the ball in hand as well. So, go well, Mitch."

Nepal hold the record for the highest team total in T20Is, having scored 314/3 against Mongolia in the 2023 Asian Games.

