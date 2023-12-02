"I'm so happy" - Sourav Ganguly on Rahul Dravid's contract extension

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is glad about Rahul Dravid extending his contract as Team India's head coach until the end of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Dravid took up the job in November 2021 when Ganguly was the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). His tenure ended after the 2023 World Cup. Keeping the T20 World Cup in mind, the BCCI reportedly approached Ashish Nehra for the job. When he turned down the prospect, the BCCI offered Dravid an extension.

"I'm not surprised that they have shown faith in Dravid. When I was president of the Board, we convinced him to do this job. And I'm so happy to see yesterday that his tenure has been extended," Ganguly told reports in Kolkata.

"It was always the case, depending on whether he wanted it or not. I wish him luck for another World Cup in June. He was very close this time. They may not have won it, but they probably were the best team in the competition with the way they played. So he's got another seven months for a World Cup in the West Indies. Hopefully, at that time, he will not be runners-up, but a champion," he said.

Under Dravid, India won the 2023 Asia Cup and reached the finals of the 2023 World Cup and World Test Championship. However, the Men in Blue lost a Test series in South Africa and also couldn't capitalize on the 2-1 lead in the Test series in England.

"I don't have the right to say how to win finals" - Sourav Ganguly

Ganguly, who had a similar captaincy tenure to Rohit Sharma, said he doesn't "have the right" to advise the team on how to win the finals of ICC events but hoped that the tide of luck would change for the Men in Blue soon.

"Hopefully they will cross the bridge one day. As a captain, I've qualified for three finals, and lost twice -- 2003 World Cup and 2001 Champions Trophy. So I don't have the right to say how to win finals. I managed just one win that too as joint winners with Sri Lanka (2002 Champions Trophy)," he said.

"At least, they are making the final and by dominating the tournament. Hopefully they will cross the bridge one day, their luck will change. There is no rocket science. At Australia 47/3, India had a great chance, one wicket and it would have been different," Ganguly added.

Dravid's first assignment is a three-match away T20I series against South Africa, starting on December 10.