"I'm happy to do this for the team" - Prasidh Krishna after finishing with career-best figures in 2nd ODI vs West Indies

Prasidh Krishna returned with the best figures of 4/12 as India derailed West Indies to wrap up the three-match series with one match still to go. Defending the 237 runs set, the hosts were always in a commanding position.

Prasidh picked up the first three of the four wickets that fell to reduce West Indies to 66/4. The tall and lanky fast bowler from Karnataka was economical in the middle overs to create pressure from one end before coming back in the death to wrap up the innings, dismissing Kemar Roach.

The 25-year-old pacer shelled runs at an economy of 1.3 runs per over, including three maidens to register his best ODI figures. When asked about his reaction if someone had told him he would finish with his figures today, Prasidh Krishna replied:

"I would've laughed, but yes, I'm happy to do this for the team."

Apart from Prasidh, Shardul Thakur chipped in with two wickets while Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Deepak Hooda and Yuzvendra Chahal contributed with one wicket apiece.

In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh and Mohammed Siraj have become the team's first-choice pacers. The youngster is happy to live up to the expectations of the management. He said:

"I've been trying to do this for quite some time, I'm happy it came off today and we ended up on the winning side. Nothing different to be honest, I was focusing on hitting the right areas, maybe I didn't do that well in the last game. I think West Indies bowled really well. When I went in to bat, it was still seaming around a lot, so, I knew the wicket still had something."

So far, Prasidh Krishna has scalped six wickets, giving away only 41 runs in the 19 overs he has bowled in his first two outings.

"Will try to be as consistent as possible" - Prasidh Krishna

With one ODI and three T20Is left in this series, the right-arm pacer will aim to keep the momentum going so he will be in the good books of the selectors when the first-choice bowlers return. Prasidh Krishna said:

"Will try to be as consistent as possible, white-ball cricket is fast-moving, T20 and this. There is a lot of power game to it, bowl straighter lines and trouble the batters all the time."

The final game of the ODI leg is scheduled to take place on February 11 (Friday) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

