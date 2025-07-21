“I’m just happy it was a tennis ball” - Harry Maguire bats against star Indian pacer ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [In Picture]

Premier League giants Manchester United's star defender Harry Maguire shared a light-hearted moment as he faced Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj in a fun cricket exchange. The interaction took place on Sunday, July 20, when the Indian men’s cricket team met with Manchester United’s players and staff.

One of the standout pictures showed Maguire with a bat in hand, taking on Siraj. The United centre-back shared the snapshot on his Instagram stories, adding a humorous caption to mark the occasion, writing:

“I’m just happy it was a tennis ball.”

Harry Maguire bats against Mohammed Siraj (Image via Instagram-@harrymaguire93)

The Red Devils were last in action on Saturday, July 19, when they faced Leeds United in a pre-season friendly. The encounter at the Strawberry Arena in Sweden ended in a goalless stalemate.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill’s side is gearing up for the fourth Test of the ongoing five-match series against England. The crucial fixture is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, July 23, at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

Mohammed Siraj leads the wicket charts in ENG-IND 2025 Test series

So far, three Tests have been played in the ongoing England-India 2025 series, with the hosts holding a 2-1 lead. In the bowling charts, Mohammed Siraj stands out as the leading wicket-taker, having claimed 13 wickets in three matches (six innings) at an average of 32.00 and a strike rate of 50.30, including a five-wicket haul.

Overall, Siraj has played 39 Tests, taking 113 wickets at an average of 30.88 and a strike rate of 52.7, including four five-wicket hauls.

The 31-year-old is expected to play a key role in the upcoming fourth Test in Manchester, especially with the visitors dealing with multiple injury concerns. Arshdeep Singh injured his bowling hand during training, while Akash Deep has been dealing with a groin niggle.

Additionally, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy injured himself during a mobility session in the gym on Sunday and is likely to miss the remainder of the series.

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

