“I'm not the kind of player who plays for his place in the team” - Shardul Thakur on competing for a World Cup spot

Team India all-rounder Shardul Thakur, who is one of the contenders to make the 2023 World Cup squad, has stated that he is focused on trying to contribute towards the team's success whenever given an opportunity.

Admitting that he is aware of the skills he brings to the table, Thakur added that he is not thinking too far ahead as far as a place in the World Cup squad is concerned.

With his knack for picking up wickets at regular intervals and his ability to contribute with the willow lower down the order, Thakur will be on the selectors’ radar as they look to finalize the World Cup squad.

While Thakur did not get too many chances to show his batting prowess in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, he was highly impressive with the ball. In fact, he finished as the leading wicket-taker, picking up eight scalps at an average of 11.62.

At a press conference following India’s 2-1 triumph in the ODI series, Thakur opened up on his role in the team and his thought process while representing India.

"As an all-rounder who bats in the lower order, my role also becomes important. We've seen, in longer chases or if you want to post a big total, you will look to accelerate and lose one or two wickets here and there. If the No. 8 and No.9 can contribute with someone who has batted deep, that role is really important,” the 31-year-old said.

"Whenever I get an opportunity, I just try and contribute towards the team's success. That's my thought process - whether it's in batting, bowling or fielding. I'm not the kind of player who plays for his place in the team. If I play with that thought, I don't think I'll be able to play,” Thakur added.

With Hardik Pandya in the team as the main all-rounder, Thakur might find it tough to make the cut for the World Cup. The latter, however, asserted that irrespective of whether he is picked or not, he will keep giving his best for the team.

"Even if they [team management] don't pick me for the World Cup, it will be their call, I can't do much. It will be wrong of me to think that I need to play for my place, that I'll do my job and leave. I'll have to see what the match situation is, and what the requirement of the team is whether I get personal success or not. That is one thing I keep repeating - no matter what, I'll try to play for the team and make an impact," Thakur went on to add.

The right-arm pacer was one of the star performers with the ball in the third ODI, registering figures of 4/37 from 6.3 overs.

“Whenever we play him, he will surely perform” - Thakur on Chahal

While Thakur featured in all three matches of the series, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal warmed the benches as left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav was preferred over him. Thakur, however, reckons that sitting out won’t affect Chahal’s confidence. He stated:

"We have a strong bench strength. So there will be a lot of times when someone won't get to play a lot of matches or series. Yuzvendra Chahal is a very good player, he has performed for many years and proved himself. Now, whether to play him or not is the management's decision. The kind of player he is, whenever we play him, he will surely perform."

“We've seen that whenever he plays, he picks up a lot of wickets, whether it is one-day or T20. He always contributes to the team's success. So I don't think not playing one series would demoralize him. He has won several games in the past," the all-rounder added.

Kuldeep finished as the second-leading wicket-taker in the ODI series, claiming seven wickets at an average of 8.71.