"I'm like, 'Nothing’s going my way here'" - Usman Khawaja on sacrificing his bid for double hundred in Sydney Test against South Africa

Australian batter Usman Khawaja has opened up on his decision to sacrifice his double hundred in the Sydney Test against South Africa. The southpaw realized that Australia had to start bowling soon to force a result.

Following two days of play, Khawaja was five runs short of his maiden double-hundred. With the entire Day 3 and a couple of sessions of Day 4 washed out due to persistent rain, the 35-year-old was left stranded on 195.

Due to lack of time, Aussie skipper Pat Cummins decided to declare immediately on Day 4.

Speaking on SEN Breakfast, Khawaja admitted he didn't expect the rain threat to continue for long and anticipated completing his milestone on Day 3. He lamented the unfortunate timing as nothing went his way, saying:

"I really could have tried to get that 200 the night before if I really wanted to. I wasn’t thinking about it at all but then it rained all day during Day 3, and I thought, ‘Then I thought, ‘Morning of Day 4, I’ll get it then’, but then on the morning of Day 4, it just started raining again.

"Then I was like, ‘I know Pat wants to bowl and we want to win the Test match'. They were taking the covers off and there was a little muddy patch on the wicket and I’m like, ‘Nothing’s going my way here, if we don’t start soon, I’m in trouble’. I could just read the room."

After declaring at 475-4 on Day 4, Australia left South Africa six down for 149 ahead of the final day. Although they picked up the last four wickets following some resistance by the lower order, the hosts could snare only two scalps in the fourth innings.

"I could sort of feel it off Patty" - Usman Khawaja

Pat Cummins with the Australian team. (Credits: Getty)

Khawaja further claimed that he wanted to set an example of being a team man and told Cummins to decide to do what he thinks is right. The veteran added:

"I could sort of feel it off Patty, you can sort walk past and sense this awkward tension and I was like, ‘Yeah, I know what he’s thinking’. What kind of teammate would I be if we weren’t trying to do that? I was putting myself in front of him and said, ‘Just take the emotion out of it’, he was like, ‘I appreciate that’, so it was fine.”

After an abandoned Day 3, Khawaja reckoned Cummins would give him an opportunity to achieve the landmark. The 35-year-old also revealed how the skipper joked about declaring early to deny him a double hundred.

