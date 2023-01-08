"I don't have to please anyone" - Pakistan captain Babar Azam responds to captaincy criticism ahead of ODI series against New Zealand

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has conceded that his focus firmly remains on his game instead of the outside noises ahead of the ODI series against New Zealand. Babar also hopes for the Men in Green to transition smoothly into ODI cricket from the red-ball format and continue their momentum.

The three-match ODI series against New Zealand is critical to Pakistan's direct qualification for the 50-over World Cup next year. While the 1992 ODI champions have almost qualified for next year's tournament, they cannot afford to lose points.

New Zealand, by contrast, are second in the standings.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the first ODI in Karachi on Monday, January 9, Babar said his job is to simply play cricket to win matches for Pakistan, and he will concentrate on that.

He also remains wary of the Kiwis and stated that the management is on the same page to work towards the betterment of the team. The skipper explained:

"My job is to play cricket and enjoy. I know my game, my responsibility as a batsman and a captain, so I don't have to please anyone and my aim is to win matches for Pakistan. We will try to switch off from Test and continue our good form and carry our momentum in white-ball cricket.

"New Zealand has got a good combination and is one of the best limited-overs teams. The captain, coach, and chief selector are on the same page because that’s important for the betterment of the team. We conveyed our opinion to the chief selector on the selection of players."

All eyes will be on Babar after a topsy-turvey season with the bat in red-ball cricket against England and New Zealand. However, the No.1-ranked ODI batter had a stellar 2022 in 50-over cricket, hitting 679 runs, including three centuries and five fifties, in nine games at an average of 84.87.

A chance for Babar Azam and Co. to climb to the top of the ODI rankings

Meanwhile, a 3-0 clean sweep against New Zealand will catapult Pakistan to the summit of the ICC ODI rankings. With 107 rating points, the Men in Green are currently fifth, while New Zealand are atop with 116 points.

Should they clinch the ODI series against the Blackcaps, it will be their fourth consecutive series win, having already beaten the Netherlands, West Indies, and Australia. It will be critical for Pakistan after a winless season in Test cricket.

