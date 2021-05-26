“I’m her mate not her master” - Irfan Pathan responds to criticism over wife’s blurred photo

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has responded to criticism over a blurred photo of his wife on social media, stating that it was his wife’s choice to do so.

Irfan Pathan received a lot of hate tweets after the photo was posted by his wife Safa Baig on their son’s Instagram account. Many questioned if his wife was not allowed to reveal her face.

This picture is posted by my queen from my son’s account. We are getting lot of hate.Let me post this here as well.She blurred this pic by her choice. And Yes,I’m her mate not her master;). #herlifeherchoice pic.twitter.com/Xy6CB2kKWA — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 25, 2021

Clearing the air, Irfan Pathan, through a post on his Twitter account, shared the photo again. Along with it, he wrote:

“This picture is posted by my queen from my son’s account. We are getting lot of hate. Let me post this here as well. She blurred this pic by her choice. And Yes, I’m her mate not her master”.

This is not the first time Irfan Pathan has been targeted on social media. Back in 2017, he was criticized by trolls after he posted a photograph with his wife, who was seen wearing nail polish. While the former cricketer’s wife was seen wearing a burqa in the photograph, her exposed hands and nail polish led to some shocking comments.

Irfan Pathan and brother Yusuf helping COVID-hit needy

Through the Pathan Foundation, Irfan Pathan and brother Yusuf have been actively involved in helping the needy with relief materials as India battle COVID-19.

A couple of days back, Irfan Pathan took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of oxygen concentrators that were ready to be dispatched. Along with the video, he wrote:

“One more slot ready to go to our ppl. #pathanfoundation #oxygen @yusuf_pathan.”

In the clip, he is also heard informing the directions of "how to use the concentrator" have been written on it in both English and Gujarati. Earlier, the Pathan brothers also donated over 4,000 masks.

Irfan Pathan himself contracted COVID-19 upon returning home from the Road Safety World Series that was held in Raipur. He went into home isolation and recovered from the virus.

Irfan had an impressive run in the Road Safety series, picking up seven wickets and scoring 126 runs. He claimed two wickets in the final against Sri Lanka Legends as India Legends won the game by 14 runs.

Irfan Pathan played 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is for India, claiming 301 international wickets. He also scored a Test hundred against Pakistan in Bengaluru in 2007.

#OnThisDay in 2007, Irfan Pathan scored his maiden Test century vs Pakistan at Bengaluru, He smashed 102 off 133 pic.twitter.com/piWjhhePvR — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) December 9, 2015