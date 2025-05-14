“I’m still not ready” - Women’s team star posts heartbreaking story after Virat Kohli’s Test retirement [In Picture]

India's women’s cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues shared an emotional message on social media following Virat Kohli’s retirement from Test cricket. The Delhi-born batter brought the curtain down on his illustrious 14-year career after representing India in 123 Tests and amassing 9,230 runs at an impressive average of 46.85, including 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries.

On Monday, May 12, Kohli announced his retirement through an Instagram post, writing:

“It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life. There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever.”

“As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for. I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off,” Kohli added.

On Wednesday, May 14, Jemimah Rodrigues shared an ICC post on her Instagram story featuring Virat Kohli, along with Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin, both of whom had recently retired.

Rohit bid farewell to Test cricket on May 7, 2025, while Ashwin concluded his international career on December 18, 2024. She captioned the story:

“We all knew this day would come. But I’m still not ready.”

Jemimah Rodrigues posts heartbreaking story after Virat Kohli’s Test retirement (Image via Instagram-@jemimahrodrigues)

Jemimah was last seen in action on Sunday, May 11, when India defeated Sri Lanka by 97 runs while defending a total of 342, clinching the 2025 Women’s Tri-Nation Series title.

A look at Jemimah Rodrigues’ numbers in international cricket

Jemimah Rodrigues made her India debut in a T20I match in 2018 and has since played 107 games in the format. The right-handed batter has scored 2,267 runs at an average of 30.22, including 12 half-centuries.

The 24-year-old has also represented India in 47 ODIs, amassing 1,338 runs at an average of 32.63, with six fifties and two centuries to her name. Additionally, she has appeared in three Test matches, scoring 235 runs at an impressive average of 58.75, with three half-centuries.

