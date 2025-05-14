Virat Kohli vs Ricky Ponting - comparing their stats after 123 Tests

Test cricket has a long and storied history, featuring countless iconic players who have left their mark on the format. Over the past decade, Virat Kohli emerged as one of the standout figures, making a significant impact with his performances.

On Monday, May 12, the 36-year-old announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing an end to a stellar red-ball career. He represented India in 123 matches, scoring 9,230 runs, which included 31 fifties and 30 centuries.

Throughout his journey, the Delhi-born batter was frequently compared to some of the game’s greatest players. Among them, one of the most prominent names was former Australian captain Ricky Ponting. With Kohli stepping away from the format, this article takes a look at how his numbers compare to Ponting’s after 123 Tests.

Comparing the stats of Virat Kohli and Ricky Ponting after 123 Tests

#1 Most runs

Virat Kohli made his Test debut for India in 2011 and concluded his illustrious 14-year career on Monday, May 12, 2025. The Delhi-born cricketer featured in 123 Test matches, amassing 9,230 runs, and retired as India’s fourth-highest run-scorer in Test cricket history.

Player Matches Innings Runs Virat Kohli 123 210 9,230 Ricky Ponting 123 206 10,365

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting made his Test debut in 1995 and went on to represent his country in 168 matches. The right-hander amassed 13,378 runs in his Test career, maintaining an outstanding average of 51.85, with 41 centuries and 62 fifties to his name. Notably, in his first 123 Tests, Ponting had already accumulated 10,365 runs.

#2 Batting average and 50-plus scores

Virat Kohli concluded his Test career after playing 123 matches, during which he averaged 46.85 and registered 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries. His highest score came against South Africa — an unbeaten 254 in Pune.

Player Matches Average Fifties Hundreds Highest score Virat Kohli 123 46.85 31 30 254* Ricky Ponting 123 57.58 41 36 257

In comparison, Ricky Ponting, after his first 123 Tests, had a remarkable average of 57.58. He had already notched up 36 centuries and 41 fifties, with his career-best score of 257 coming against India in 2003 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

#3 Runs in a winning cause

Virat Kohli played 123 Tests for India, with the team winning 62 of those matches. In these victories, he scored 4,746 runs across 102 innings at an average of 51.59, including 14 centuries and 16 half-centuries.

Player Innings Runs Average Virat Kohli 102 4,746 51.59 Ricky Ponting 137 7,388 64.24

In contrast, Ricky Ponting’s first 123 Test appearances saw Australia win 84 matches. During those wins, Ponting accumulated 7,388 runs in 137 innings at a stellar average of 64.24, with 27 centuries and 28 fifties to his name.

#4 Away record

Indian veteran Virat Kohli played 123 Test matches, 68 of which were on foreign soil. In those away games, he scored 4,894 runs from 123 innings at an average of 41.13, including 16 centuries and 18 half-centuries.

Player Innings Runs Average Virat Kohli 123 4,894 41.13 Ricky Ponting 94 4,629 52.60

In comparison, of Ricky Ponting’s first 123 Tests, 55 were played away from home. In those matches, he amassed 4,629 runs in 94 innings at an average of 52.60, registering 17 centuries and 14 fifties.

