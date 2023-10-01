"I’m used to it now… it’s been three World Cups"- Yuzvendra Chahal on 2023 World Cup snub

Veteran Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has opened up on his emotions after being left out of the Men in Blue squad for the 2023 World Cup set to begin on October 5.

Chahal didn't find a place in the 15-man preliminary squad and was not even considered as a replacement for Axar Patel when the latter was ruled out of the tournament with a quadriceps strain.

While it is natural for any player to feel disheartened, Yuzvendra Chahal claimed that he was used to being left out, having not played any part in the last two T20 World Cups for India as well. Here's what he told Wisden.com:

“I understand that only fifteen players can be a part, because it’s a World Cup, where you can’t take 17 or 18. I do feel a little bad, but my motto in life is to move on. I’m used to it now… it’s been three World Cups (laughs)."

Yuzvendra Chahal is currently playing for Kent in the County Championship and feels it was the best thing to do for him at this stage. Speaking about his dream to play red-ball cricket for India, he added:

"That’s why I came here [at Kent] to play because I want to play cricket somewhere, somehow. I’m getting a chance here with a red ball, and I seriously want to play red ball for India. So it was a good experience for me. I spoke to the coaches too, and they’re happy I’m playing somewhere, because you can practice as much in the nets, but match is match. I’m getting to play at a very good level here – first division, County – learning a lot here."

Yuzvendra Chahal on competition among Indian spinners

Yuzvendra Chahal understands that with cut-throat competition for spots in the team, he might have had to outperform the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin, who have also been his great friends off the field.

On this, he stated:

“I don’t think too much in that sense [on competing with other spinners in the Indian team’, because I know if I perform well, I’ll play. Someone or the other will eventually replace you in the future. That time will come someday.”

Yuzvendra Chahal is hopeful that India will win the World Cup at home and added:

“The main goal is that India should win, because this is not an individual game. If I am part of the team or not, they are like my brothers. Obviously, I support India [team]. I like the challenge: it tells me I need to work hard so that I come back.”

India begin their World Cup 2023 campaign against Australia in Chennai on Sunday, October 8.