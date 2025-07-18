“I am not a massive sledger” - England batter makes an interesting comment after intense ENG vs IND battle at Lord’s

England batter Ollie Pope has an interesting perspective on sledging following an intense battle against India at Lord's. The third Test of the ongoing five-match series was played at the iconic venue. India suffered a 22-run loss.

It was a tight and closely fought game. Players from both sides had a go at each other, with things heating up, particularly on the last two days. Notably, India pacer Mohammed Siraj was also fined for giving England opener Ben Duckett a fiery send-off.

However, Ollie Pope suggests that there is not much sledging these days due to franchise cricket.

"Not really. I am not a massive sledger. There's less and less of it in the game I think at the minute with franchise cricket. You get to know the opposition well. It's not as much as probably ten years ago," he said in a fun segment on Sky Sports Cricket. (0:08)

Answering a topic off the field, Pope opened up on fine systems in cricket, like in other sports. The England batter said that they are very relaxed and chilled. They have no fines as such for their dressing.

"We don't really have a fine system. We're pretty relaxed. We're pretty chill. There's some guys sort of ruck up in flip flops, other days you're just in your polo looking a bit smart. But as long as the sponsors are on there, keeps them happy, then there's no real fines to be had."

Ollie Pope scored 44 off 104 balls in the first innings of the Lord's Test. However, he made just four runs in the second. Ben Stokes and Co. went 2-1 up after winning the game.

"Depends on where you get hit" - England batter on how much it hurts getting hit by the ball

Answering some interesting questions, the England batter also gave his views on how much it hurts getting hit by the cricket ball. According to Pope, it depends on where you get hit.

"Depends on where you get hit. The padding is pretty good. Generally, if its gloves, or pad, or helmet, or anywhere it's not to bad, but if it's the rib cage and private parts can be pretty sour. Mainly rib cage and arm is the worst places. Padding is pretty good otherwise," he said. (7:18)

He was also asked to pick between hitting a six and stealing a quick single. The England batter chose smashing a maximum as it gives the best feeling. However, he added that stealing a quick single to get to a century is good as well.

"Definitely smashing a six. I think the feeling when it comes off the middle of the bat and it goes with a good trajectory is by far the best feeling. But if you're going to your 100, if you can steal a quick single and enjoy your celebrations, that's pretty good as well." (7:57)

Ollie Pope has scored 186 runs from six innings in this series so far. He averages 31 with a century. The right-hander made 106 off 137 balls in the opening Test at Headingley. However, post the century, he has not scored a single half-century in the previous two Tests. With England ahead in the series, it may not be a huge concern at the moment.

