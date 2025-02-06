“I mean What?!” - Sister’s stunning reaction to Abhishek Sharma’s latest ICC ranking after IND vs ENG 2025 T20Is

Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma's sister Komal Sharma took to social media on Wednesday, February 5, to celebrate her brother's achievement as he climbed to the No. 2 spot in the ICC Men's T20I Batting Rankings. The 24-year-old made a strong start to the five-match series against England, blasting 79 off 34 balls in the opening game at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

However, in the next three matches, the southpaw struggled to capitalize on his starts, posting scores of 12, 24, and 29. In the final match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, however, he turned things around spectacularly.

He raced to a fifty off just 17 balls, the second-fastest by an Indian, and continued his dominance, reaching a blistering hundred off 37 balls, also the second-fastest by an Indian in T20Is. Abhishek finished with an explosive 135 off 54 balls and took two wickets. His all-round performance helped the Men in Blue win by 150 runs and secure the series 4-1.

He finished as the highest run-scorer of the series, accumulating 279 runs across five innings, with three wickets. On Wednesday, February 5, the ICC released the updated Men's T20I batter rankings, where Abhishek soared 38 spots to claim the No. 2 position with 829 points, trailing only his SRH teammate, Travis Head, who holds the top spot with 855 points.

Komal Sharma, the Punjab cricketer's sister, took to her Instagram story to express her excitement over her brother's achievement, writing:

“I mean What?! So proud! You’ve worked so hard for this-go for it! So happy!”

Komal’s reaction to Abhishek Sharma’s latest ICC ranking (Image via Instagram-@komalsharma_20)

Overall, Abhishek has played 17 T20Is for India, amassing 535 runs, including two fifties and two centuries.

“I used to think and manifest about how I would celebrate” - Abhishek Sharma on his 'L' celebration

Abhishek Sharma made headlines with his explosive century in the fifth T20I against England on February 2, and his ‘L’ celebration also sparked a buzz among fans. In a video shared by BCCI on their official website, Abhishek explained that the gesture represents ‘love.’ He stated:

"Whenever I scored a fifty, I celebrated in this fashion. I really like it, this is love. Before this series, I didn't even have a 30-run knock in India. I used to think and manifest about how I would celebrate when I scored a hundred. But when it happened, I was totally blank. All the emotions were very natural."

Abhishek will next be seen in action for SunRisers Hyderabad during IPL 2025, starting on March 21.

