"I don't mind coming in and playing the role which somewhere down the line Maahi used to play" - Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya has suggested that he is open to performing former Indian skipper MS Dhoni's role in T20Is moving forward. The swashbuckling all-rounder revealed that he is always keen to take up new roles and responsibilities.

Hardik started his career as a finisher and has grown into the role for India magnificently, finishing matches calmly on numerous occasions.

The 29-year-old, who has a strike rate of 142.17 in the shortest format, performed the role to perfection in the third T20I against New Zealand on Wednesday, January 1, hammering 30 off 17 balls with the help of four fours and a six.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Hardik said he understands the need to play responsibly with a calculative counterattacking approach, saying:

"Taking new opportunities or taking new roles is something I've always looked forward to. I don't mind coming in and playing the role which somewhere down the line Maahi (MS Dhoni) used to play.

"I think at that time, I was young, and I was hitting all around the park, but now since he has gone, all of a sudden that responsibility... It has just naturally come to me, and I don't mind doing it."

India posted a mammoth 234-run total in the series decider against New Zealand on the back of Shubman Gill's sensational 126 off 63 balls. Gill became the fifth Indian to score an international hundred in all three formats. India then skittled out New Zealand for a mere 66, winning the game by 168 runs and pocketing the three-match series by a 2-1 margin.

"I've learnt how to accept pressure and I've learnt how to kind of swallow the pressure" - Hardik Pandya

Hardik, who returned with figures of 4-0-16-4 on Wednesday in Ahmedabad, acknowledged his love for hitting sixes. But he added that he wants to use his experience and ability to withstand pressure to guide the youngsters, saying:

"I've always enjoyed hitting sixes, but I have to evolve and that is life. I have to take the other part where I've always believed in partnerships. I want to give my team and the other person more calmness and the assurance that at least I'm there.

"I've played more games than any of those guys out there. So, I've known the experience and more than the experience part, it's where I've batted, and I've learnt how to accept pressure and I've learnt how to kind of swallow the pressure and kind of make sure the team and everything is calm."

India have another limited-overs series lined up against Australia in March before the start of IPL 2023.

