“I need to get this ball signed by Sachin” - Bas de Leede recalls fascinating tale about father Tim de Leede and Tendulkar 

Netherlands all-rounder Bas de Leede revisited the interesting story about how his father Tim de Leede ended up getting the ball with which he dismissed Sachin Tendulkar during the 2003 World Cup signed by the Indian legend a couple of years later.

Tim de Leede was an all-rounder who played 29 ODIs for the Dutch side from 1996 to 2007, scoring 400 runs and claiming 29 wickets. His son Bas de Leede is a key member of the Netherlands squad that is featuring in the ongoing 2023 World Cup.

Tim de Leede’s best bowling spell of 4/35 came in the 2003 World Cup match against India in Paarl. The right-arm pacer dismissed Sachin Tendulkar (52), Rahul Dravid (17), Harbhajan Singh (13), and Zaheer Khan (0) as India were bundled out for 204. Although the Netherlands failed to chase the score, Tim de Leede was named Player of the Match for his brilliant bowling effort.

In a video shared on ICC’s official Instagram handle, Bas de Leede went down memory lane and recalled how his father ended up getting Tendulkar to sign the ball with which he had dismissed the Master Blaster.

“He [Tim de Leede] took his [Sachin Tendulkar] wicket in the 2003 World Cup. He took four wickets in that game and the umpire was kind enough to give him the match ball, which he wanted to get signed by Sachin. But, unfortunately, Sachin left before he could ask him,” Bas de Leede said.

“By coincidence, Sachin was seeing a physio in, I think it was, Rotterdam in the Netherlands a couple of years later. The physio knew my dad and my day was like I need to get this ball signed by Sachin. So, he went over to the physio, drove there and then luckily Sachin was kind enough to sign that ball for him.

"It has a special spot on the shelf in his office for a long time now, the 23-year-old added, concluding the interesting story.

Tim de Leede’s excellent spell in the 2003 World Cup match against India went in vain as the Netherlands crumbled to 136 all-out in 48.1 overs, with Javagal Srinath and Anil Kumble claiming four wickets each.

Bas de Leede’s 2023 World Cup numbers

Speaking of Bas de Leede, he has scored 127 runs in eight innings in the 2023 World Cup, with a best of 67.

With the ball, he has claimed 14 scalps at an average of 28.92 and an economy rate of 7.10, with best figures of 4/62.

Overall, he has played 38 ODIs for the Netherlands, scoring 892 runs and claiming 38 wickets.