"I needed therapy to get over it" - Allan Donald on tied 1999 World Cup semifinal

Former South African pace legend Allan Donald has said that he had to undertake therapy to get over the result of the 1999 World Cup semifinal against Australia. The 56-year-old acknowledged his mistake in the tied game, which put the Aussies into the final.

With the Proteas chasing 214 for victory at Edgbaston, Donald and Lance Klusener were the last pair at the crease with nine needed in the last over.

Klusener hit the first two deliveries for four to tie the scores before Donald was almost run-out off the next. Donald was then indeed run-out off the fourth delivery of the over after he was caught ball-watching, with Klusener playing to midoff and taking off for the winning single.

Donald was comfortably run-out by Adam Gilchrist at the striker's end as the Aussies celebrated while South Africa wondered what might have been.

Despite the tied game, Australia advanced to the final, as they had beaten South Africa in the Super Six.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Donald said that it became a part of his life despite struggling to get over it. The former right-arm seamer recalled that playing for Warwickshire helped, as it created some distance from the spotlight.

"I needed therapy to get over it. I couldn't watch it. I couldn't talk about it. But I got over it. It's become part of me. The more I saw it, it helped. It will never leave YouTube, so I had to learn to live with it.

"I think it was a good thing that I was playing for Warwickshire at the time. It meant I could create a little distance. I know a lot of people back in South Africa were hurting, and they blamed me."

The Bloemfontein-born cricketer was devastating against Australia earlier in the game.

While Shaun Pollock snared five scalps, Donald took four, dismissing Ricky Ponting, Darren Lehmann, Paul Reiffel and Damien Fleming. Australia would go on to win the competition, beating Pakistan in the final.

"To be involved in that game is something I'll always be grateful for" - Allan Donald

Allan Donald (Image Credits: Twitter)

Allan Donald reckons he's grateful for being part of that memorable game that's now part of cricketing folklore.

Ahead of South Africa's marquee clash with Australia at the 2023 World Cup in Lucknow on Thursday (October 12), Donald wants his side to go all the way, which would help him finally get over the demons of 1999. The former fast bowler said:

"Obviously I'd have wanted it to go differently but to be involved in that game is something I'll always be grateful for. But until South Africa win a World Cup, dropping my bat will be part of the Proteas story.

"They've got a chance this time. They've got an outstanding batting unit. Maybe they can finally do it."

The Proteas, led by Temba Bavuma, have made an outstanding start to their 2023 World Cup campaign, beating Sri Lanka by 102 runs.